It hit me when my friend and I were lounging on the beach in front of Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos, sharing our incredible shrimp cocktail under our umbrella with our toes in the sand and the sun on our face. I wish I was pregnant here. If I weren’t too old and my tubes weren’t tied, I would get pregnant just to come to Garza Blanca Resort and Spa Los Cabos to have the ultimate babymoon. Because everywhere I look, I see pregnant women swimming and napping in the sun, walking on the beach, feasting on French fries. Babying themselves before they have to baby a baby. It’s the perfect idea.

Garza Blanca Resort and Spa Los Cabos sets the all-inclusive barre high.

I spent three glorious days at Garza Blanca Resort and Spa Los Cabos, a long weekend with a friend who lives on the west coast. A friend who had never experienced an all-inclusive, and now I’m worried that she is spoiled for all other choices. Because this 5-star all-inclusive resort has simply set the barre far too high. The food, for example. We were absolutely spoiled for choice and quality. My flight arrived later than expected, and the Suite Service delivered a guava and goat cheese salad, Baja style tacos, and French fries to my room along with a tall glass of wine. We sat on our massive oceanfront balcony looking out over the resort with the sea beyond and feasted before bed.

Suites with incredible views.

The suites at Garza Blanca are fully stocked. Garza Blanca

Our suite had two bathrooms, a kitchen we never needed but would have absolutely loved if our kids were with us, and a sitting room as well as a balcony with hammock and dining area. While our suite was more than large enough for us, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa also has all different sizes of suites to accomodate bigger families. You can even book the four bedroom penthouse suite, a two-floor 6,500 square foot oceanfront penthouse with four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a private terrace with jacuzzi. Also you can hire a chef to come cook for you in your suite, which feels especially decadent for expectant moms with kids who want to feel treated without leaving their room. Garza Blanca Resort and Spa Los Cabos offers families the chance to book room only starting at $330 per night this fall or all-inclusive (with flight included) starting at $368 per night.

More than just good food.

Enjoy a waterfront dinner at Garza Blanca. Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos

Every day, we ate breakfast at Blanca Blue, where every room of the airy, waterfront restaurant offered more and more delicious choices. Fresh fruit, eggs of every kind, pastries, waffles, Chilaquiles, seafood, bacon... we couldn’t get enough. Literally. Every breakfast we sat sipping Café de Olla, a special Mexican coffee made with coffee, cinnamon and raw dark sugar, and feasted.

Dinner was eaten at the resort’s Japanese restaurant Hiroshi, where we enjoyed some of the freshest sushi we’ve ever eaten, and NOI, the rooftop Italian restaurant where we watched the sunset and ate wood-fired pizza. We didn’t get the chance to eat at Bocado’s Steak House, simply because our stomachs couldn’t hold any more, but were told by other guests that it was a great experience.

You can join a yoga class under the orange tree. Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos

We did more than just eat, of course. Beyond our favorite pasttime, walking on the long stretch of beach to look for seashells, we rode e-bikes on the beach with a guide. While on our e-bikes, we were treated to the site of a mother and baby humpback whale frolicking just offshore. So close we could hear them breaching. We also enjoyed a morning yoga class at the iconic orange tree in the courtyard, a perfect way to combat jet lag. And the good news for babymooners? The yoga was gentle. Super gentle. Gentle enough that you might even fall asleep under the orange tree at the end.

Hydrotherapy circuits are a revelation.

Check out hydrotherapy at Garza Blanca. Garza Blanca

Imagine looking off at the Sea of Cortez through a wall of windows as you make your way through the six-section hydrotherapy circuit that takes the hot and cold trend to a whole new level. Starting for 10 minutes in the dry sauna, we dipped in to the frigid cold plunge pool before moving to the warm pool, where we sat on curved loungers in the water where bubble jets provided targeted massage. From there we enjoyed the eucalyptus steam room, a grand hot tub, and my personal favorite, a cylinder-like high-pressure shower. My tight neck completely released as I sat under warm water of the high-pressure shower, and best of all, the attendants anticipated our every thought by providing cool towels, delicious infused waters, and slippers waiting for us as we moved again and again through these circuits. Pregnant women should definitely check with their medical professional before trying out hydrotherapy, but I hope your doctor says yes. I’ve never felt more relaxed and my skin has never looked better.

Bring your kids to Garza Blanca Resort & Spa for your babymoon.

A babymoon at Garza Blanca would be ideal. Garza Blanca

Garza Blanca Resort and Spa Los Cabos is super family-friendly which was a bonus for my friend and I as moms of older kids. I can’t tell you how lovely it is to see little children frolicking in the pools (a total of eight pools including a kids’ pool and a jaw-dropping rooftop terrace infinity pool where you can sip cocktails from the swim-up bar), helping themselves to the breakfast buffet, building sand castles on the beach. I also can’t tell you how lovely it was for the pregnant moms we met on the beach. They were able to relax and give themselves over to the art of doing nothing, knowing their kids were having a great time. Because during the day, all the kids appeared to be at the Kids’ Club, open every day from 9 AM to 5 PM for kids aged four to 12 years old. This is where one pregnant mom told me her kids were spending the day practicing for their own version of Mexico’s Got Talent, playing beach volleyball, and even taking part in a treasure hunt on the beach while she napped and read in the sun.

As the sun set on our last night, we saw families get a bit scrubbed up for a nice dinner. For the Friday night barbeque on the beach, for pizza at NOI on the rooftop. There was a little dancing in Bar 360 for those who felt like it, but not a lot of pressure for those who didn’t. Which, I think, was the real key to Garza Blanca Resort and Spa Los Cabos being the perfect spot for a babymoon. The pressure is off. In every sense of the word.