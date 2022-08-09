Just because something is designed to get messy doesn’t mean it can’t be a joy to look at. Children’s brand, Gathre, maker of play mats for kids (and more) knows that something you stick under your kid’s high chair or in the playroom can be filled with whimsical nostalgia (alongside bits of crushed pasta and scrambled egg). The new Winnie the Pooh x Gathre collaboration is inspired by the classic Disney character; it features a watercolor painted map of Pooh’s homeland, Hundred Acre Woods. The design is featured on Gathre’s best-selling Micro, Midi and Maxi mats, and is based on the drawings of E.H. Shepard, the artist who illustrated the original Winnie The Pooh books by A. A. Milne. Look closely and you’ll spot the beloved characters within the map: Classic Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, and more.

The wipeable and water-resistant mats are made non-toxic materials and are free of PVC, phthalates, and lead. They’re versatile too; the Micro ($35) is the smallest size and works well as a placemat or an on-the-go changing mat. The Midi ($115) is great for art projects or even a day at the beach, and the Maxi ($149) is the most like a big blanket, making it great for outdoor hangs or for putting under a table to catch any spills.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

“If you had told our 7-year-old selves we’d someday work with Disney, we would have screamed,” Marilee Killpack, co-founder of Gathre said in a press release for the collab. “And when Disney reached out to us about a collaboration, the little kid (and let’s be real, even the adult) inside of us kind of freaked. There was no question that Winnie the Pooh is our ultimate Disney crush. He checks every box for our brand: timeless, fun, and nostalgic. We mulled over a few print options, but ultimately the Hundred Acre Wood map kept calling us.”

Gathre

It’s easy to see why the Gathre founders felt a pull toward this print — you can’t help but feel charmed when you look at it. Plus there won’t be any reason to say ‘Oh bother!” when a meal, a park day, or a kids’ art project gets messy, because the mat can be wiped clean (even if it’s covered in Winnie the Pooh’s favorite, sticky honey).