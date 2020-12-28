If 2020 has left you a little shell shocked, well, you’re definitely not alone. So wouldn’t it be nice to get a glimpse into what’s going to happen for the New Year? Well, in lieu of a crystal ball, you can always turn to astrology, which can provide a pretty good path for what’s to come. And if you’re a playful and inquisitive Gemini (born between May 20 - June 20), you’ll definitely want to know what’s in store. If you’re curious to see what the future holds for you, here’s your Gemini 2021 horoscope, according to astrologers.

Love

“Last year taught you a lot about intimacy and what it means to show up with vulnerability,” Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of The Complete Book of Dreams tells Romper in an email. “Take these insights and apply them to your love life moving forward.” You’ll learn this year not just about your relationships, but how to manage your wants and needs with that of your partner. And in doing so, you’ll not just determine who would be a good match for you, but how to be a better partner as well.

Finance

Money matters — a lot — especially as you move into 2021, Gemini. That’s why you need to learn from the past (and maybe some money mistakes you made) and apply your fiscal knowledge to the New Year. “Joint finances were a big theme for you last year,” says Gailing. “Take the wisdom you learned about how to — and how not to — structure agreements related to shared resources and use it as you make financial plans this year.” She suggests creating some vision boards to determine what your monetary goals should be, whether it’s saving for a rainy day, or doing some much-needed traveling when it’s safe to do so again.

Relationships

2021 will bring about major changes in your relationships, but the biggest improvement will be the one with yourself. “You will feel more inclined to work on yourself in order to improve your romantic and platonic relationships,” Adama Sesay, a professional astrologer, tells Romper in an email. But expect things to heat up at various points in the New Year. “With two eclipses in polar sign Sagittarius on May 26 and December 4, you may find yourself in a whirlwind romance, or a whirlwind of heartbreak,” Sarah James Carter, an astrologer tells Romper in an email. “By the end of the year Venus will turn retrograde on December 19 as it enters your 8th house of sex making for a hot n’ heavy Christmas time, perhaps with the one who got away.”

Career

A flux of newfound motivation will help you achieve your career goals come 2021. In fact, you might even want to try out something new, like a complete career change. “This year will prove to be supportive in your vocation, whether that’s pivoting and going back to school or nailing that long-term contract you’ve been after,” says Carter. “For a brief period in the summer from May 13 to July 28, Jupiter will move into Pisces supercharging your status or giving you that extra oomph to win over that big client.”

In addition to harnessing all of that astrological energy towards career advancement, 2021 might find you expanding (and sharing) your knowledge as well. Says Sesay: “But Expansive Jupiter and hardworking Saturn in Aquarius may encourage some of you to go back to school, take a certification course, or decide to finally teach and share your wisdom with the world.”

Parenting

You’ve always been adept at understanding your child’s feelings, but this year you’ll develop an even deeper relationship. “It’s a great year to learn more about your child as well as parenting in general,” says Gailing. “You may find yourself with an enhanced desire to understand just who your child is and how to best nurture their development.” Some ways to build better bonds with your babe is by sharing new and fun experiences, whether that’s trying out chicken tikka masala for the first time, or learning about history hands-on with a trip to a children’s museum. And if your child is a Gemini just like you, be ready for an exciting year. Says Carter: “With studious Saturn and bounteous Jupiter doubling down, it’s an opportune time for a young Gemini to spread their wings and explore new horizons.”

Gemini, 2021 looks like a great year for you. It’s all about exploration, both in the world at large and also within yourself. Take the time to expand your horizons, and you might discover new levels of life that you never dreamed of before.

Experts:

Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer astrologer and co-creator of the My Stellar Year online course

Sarah James Carter, an astrologer

Adama Sesay, a professional astrologer