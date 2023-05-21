Well Gemini, you’re nearly halfway through the year. If your 2023 horoscope was right, you’ve probably weathered some big changes in the last six months. Since your birthday is coming up, it’s time to celebrate yourself (and while it’s not required to have your birthday nails on point to enjoy your party, it certainly doesn’t hurt). Bring some Gemini nail designs to your next appointment so you and your nail artist can create the perfect birthday manicure just for you.
However you usually wear your nails — long, short, almond-shaped, square on the tips — there are so many Gemini nail designs that will complement your tips. You can stay true to your usual favorites (are you a dark nail polish year ‘round kind of person, or are yours always the brightest shades available?) while incorporating some fun, astrological elements in honor of your sign. Some of these looks could be recreated at home without too much fuss, but let’s be real here, a lot of them will need a professional’s steady hand and artful eye.
So, start thinking about what you want your birthday nails to look like. They could incorporate Gemini’s lucky color, your pearl birthstone, or just go full-on astrological in theme.
So, which look is perfect for your birthday nails: bright yellow tips, neon Gemini signs, or pearl accents?