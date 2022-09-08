Whether your kid has been asking to be a ghost for Halloween (maybe they recently saw Ghostbusters or are into kid-friendly ghost stories) or you need a last-minute Halloween costume for yourself, you really can’t go wrong with a classic ghost costume that doesn’t require much more than a sheet and some eye holes. One thing’s for sure though — even if it’s a simple costume, in most cases you’re contractually obligated to share a picture of your own or your kids’ costume (or a family photo) on Instagram. These ghost costume Instagram caption ideas will help you do just that.

There’s nothing scarier than looking at a blank caption field and not knowing what to write. From silly puns to quotes about ghosts, these Instagram captions will save you time and energy, so you can spend less time crafting the perfect caption and more time pillaging miniature Twix from your kids’ candy bag.

Beyond just costumes, if your kid is really in a ghost phase this Halloween, trying printing out some ghost coloring pages or letting them watch some spooky (but not too scary) Halloween ghost movies. That should buy you some time while you think of a caption for your ghost costume. Or you could turn to this list and be done with it.

Funny ghost costume Instagram captions for your kids

Shutterstock

I’m haunted every day by them.

Sometimes I wish they’d ghost me.

Aren’t ghosts supposed to be quiet?

Well, they sure are spirited.

These ghosts aren’t boo-ring.

With my best boos.

The ghosts won’t leave me alone until they get snacks and tablet time.

She stares at nothing and smiles, so a ghost costume seemed fitting for the baby.

Ghost costume Instagram captions for Halloween

On Halloween I go from hot mess to haunt mess.

Ghouls just wanna have fun this Halloween.

I’m just here for the free boos.

Oh sheet, it’s Halloween.

Halloween two thousand twenty boo.

Ready too boo-gie.

Ghost costume Instagram captions for when it's not Halloween

Here’s one way to fold a fitted sheet.

Shake your bootay.

Why didn't the ghost dance at the costume party? He had no body to dance with.

If you’ve got it, haunt it.

Boo-in it for the likes.

I don’t give a sheet about costumes.

Quotes about ghosts to use as Instagram captions