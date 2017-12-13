When you are making a list and checking it twice, buying and wrapping gifts can feel like a whirlwind. But when the day comes to exchange gifts, it all becomes worth it, especially if you share a few memories on social media for loved ones to see. Top that photo of a pile of wrapped gifts off with a festive gift captions for Instagram, and you have got yourself the ultimate holiday post.

I mean, you could always pair a picture with a generic or vague caption, but where is the fun in that? Clever, cheerful, or sentimental holiday quotes will bring out the best of the season, and will give you a peaceful moment to really appreciate everything you have before the kids come in like Godzilla and destroy the beautiful, pristine pile under the tree. And no matter what’s within those colorful, wrapped packages, it still deserves some love and warrants a thoughtful gift caption for Instagram, because you cannot put a price tag on thoughtfulness. Really, more about the experience of giving, and the excitement of the holiday that counts.

Whether you’re on the hunt for an Instagram caption that’s funny and quippy, or something more sentimental, like a literary quote about the spirit of giving — because it really does feel great to give the perfect gift at the holidays and anytime — we’ve got you covered with these 25 gift captions that are perfect for Christmas, or — surprise! — really any time of the year.

1 Gift captions for Instagram about the joy of giving Liliya Krueger/Moment/Getty Images “Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” — Charles Schulz

“Presents are made for the pleasure of who gives them, not the merits of who receives them.” — Carlos Ruiz Zafón

“Every gift which is given, even though it be small, is in reality great, if it is given with affection.” — Pindar

“Happiness doesn't result from what we get, but from what we give.” — Ben Carson

“Life’s persistent and most urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?’” - Martin Luther King Jr.

“If nature has made you for a giver, your hands are born open, and so is your heart; and though there may be times when your hands are empty, your heart is always full, and you can give things out of that—warm things, kind things, sweet things—help and comfort and laughter—and sometimes gay, kind laughter is the best help of all.” —Frances Hodgson Burnett, A Little Princess

“Purposeful giving is not as apt to deplete one’s resources; it belongs to that natural order of giving that seems to renew itself even in the act of depletion. The more one gives, the more one has to give.” —Anne Morrow Lindbergh

“It is well to give when asked, but it is better to give unasked, through understanding; and to the open-handed the search for one who shall receive is joy greater than giving.” —Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet

“I have found that among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver.” —Maya Angelou

2 Funny gift captions for Instagram Betsie Van der Meer/DigitalVision/Getty Images Laying under the Christmas tree until my kids realize that I am the greatest gift of all.

Christmas is the season when you buy this year's gifts with next year's money.

One of the nice things about Christmas is that you can make people forget the past with a present.

Looks like I finally made the nice list.

Totally sleighed it.

Can't wait to exchange all of these presents.

I like big bows and I cannot lie.

“One good thing about Christmas shopping is it toughens you for the January sales.” — Grace Kriley

Santa's elves have been very busy this year.

3 Sweet & sentimental gift captions for Instagram Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision/Getty Images “Of all the gifts, love is the greatest gift.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” — Burton Hillis

“Every gift from a friend is a wish for your happiness.” — Richard Bach

“A friend is a gift you give yourself.”― Robert Louis Stevenson

Don't just give presents. Be present. It's the best gift of all.

“True giving from the heart is an expression of love.” - Cara Stein

Only by giving are you able to receive more than you already have.

Share your love of giving with these perfect gift captions for Instagram.