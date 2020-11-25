What does one get a clever, curious, somewhat clumsy 4-year old who is still figuring out how to properly use their limbs but is convinced they've got it all figured out? There are tons of adorable and fun options available for this age range, but that can also make the decision-making process feel overwhelming, and no one enjoys feeling that way. Here's a list of great presents for 4-year-olds that will keep them occupied, entertained, even teach them something.

Whether their latest obsession is race cars, experimenting with nail polish, imaginative play, building structures (ones that can be built atop a table or that can be scaled by their not-so-tiny-anymore limbs), playing dress up, or cuddling up with their book collection in some cozy pajamas, there's no shortage of options for kids of the preschool age at every price point that parents will actually be glad to bring into their home. Many of these toys in the list below will definitely hold a preschool-aged child's interest for more than one season, and if they have siblings, they can be enjoyed by more than one child at a time.

So scroll down for some stellar gift suggestions for 4-year-olds that get the stamp of approval from parents and kids alike.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Non-Toxic and Playful Nail Polish 3-Piece Nail Art Kit Puttisu USA $40 See on Puttisu Colorful nails is such fun form of self expression. Water-based, non-toxic, and easy to peel off, 4-year-olds will love showing off their new look. And how adorable are the little figurines on top; they'll be fun to play with when the paint is dry.

2 Something for the Future Race Car Driver My First Carrera Slot Car Set Hammacher Schlemmer $49.95 See on Hammacher Schlemmer Vroom vroom! If your gift recipient is into racing cars, then check out the My First Slot Car Set, made by Carrera, the nation's oldest slot car company.

3 An everyday jacket they won't tire of Sponsored by Nike Sportswear Windrunner Nike $55 See on Nike Designed with lightweight ripstop fabric and cuddly sherpa paneling, this jacket will keep them warm without slowing down their fun in the slightest. (Bonus for aspiring style setters: The iconic chevron front detail gives a wink to the classic 1978 Nike design.)

4 A New Addition to the Stuffed Animal Collection Boo Unicorn GUND $26 See on GUND This cutie combines two things little ones love: unicorns and puppies. It's kind of a no-brainer if you're looking for a plush stuffed animal purchase. Also, GUND is the oldest manufacturer of soft toys in the United States (over 100 years old, in fact). If buying products made in the USA is a priority for you, then anything from this brand is a great option.

5 A Way To Honor a Legend of Women's Rights Ruth Bader Ginsburg Trailblazer Sweatshirt Piccolina Kids $44.80 $56 See on Piccolina Kids Piccolina Kids celebrates female trailblazers with their colorful and comfy line of sweatshirts, pajamas, wall art and more, and this Ruth Bader Ginsburg sweatshirt is a great gift for the legendary supreme court justice's young fans. Place your order by December 18th for delivery by Christmas.

6 For The Chef In Training Hape Cook N' Serve Kitchen Maisonette $149.99 See on Maisonette Your little kitchen helper will love getting their very own place to cook this holiday season. The Cook N' Serve Kitchen by Hape is made from eco-friendly and sustainable materials and includes a toy oven, stovetop and sink. Love that chalkboard, too, for writing down the day's menu!

7 Shark-tastic Booties Kids' Boiled Wool Slipper Boots Garnet Hill $48 See on Garnet Hill Your kiddo doesn't have to be a Baby Shark fan to love these boiled wool slipper boots from Garnet Hill. If sharks aren't particularly their thing, there are other animals — like chickens — to choose from.

8 The First Set of Wheels Mini Deluxe Micro Kickboard $89.99 See on Micro Kickboard If you've seen toddlers whizzing by on scooters and know a 4-year-old who would appreciate a set of wheels, the Mini Deluxe by Micro Kickboard is a great option for first timers. Made specifically for young riders ages 2-5, it's extremely lightweight and mobile yet durable to support up to 110 pounds.

9 A Bit of Disney Magic Disney Classic Hat Hanna Andersson $18 $30 See on Hanna Andersson This adorable Minnie ears and bow hat from Hanna Andersson is the perfect way to spread the Disney magic and keep heads warm all winter long.

10 A Bouncy Ball for a Bouncy Adventure Waliki Hopper Ball for Kids Amazon $14.98 See on Amazon This 4.5-star rated toy on Amazon is a great way for kids to get some exercise and have a few giggles at the same time. It comes with a double action hand pump making it easy in inflate. And quick note for parents: it comes in an adult size, too!

11 Cozy Pajamas Snug-Fit Kids’ Pajama Set The Company Store $23 $39 See on The Company Store Your little one will roar as they get cozy in these organic cotton dinosaur pajamas from The Company Store. Special bonus: this set is available in sizes for the whole family, too.

12 A Building Set for Junior Inventors Joinks Building Set Fat Brain Toys $44.95 See on Fat Brain Toys Don't let the silly name fool you: Joinks gives mini architects a fantastic building experience with their set of dowel rods and 100% silicone connectors that come in a variety of shapes, offering limitless designs and unlimited fun.

13 A Personalized Book to Keep Forever Where Are You...? The Journey Through Time Wonderbly $29.99 See on Wonderbly I love anything personalized, as I've always felt these items make the most wonderful keepsake memories. Wonderbly happens to agree, publishing imaginative personalized books for children, like their "Where Are You...?" series which will take your child on an adventure through the ages. Your child will love seeing their name in print!

14 The Perfect Animal and Puzzle Combo Animal Parade A to Z Puzzle Met Museum $32 See on Met Museum Little puzzle fans will love working on this "animals on parade" puzzle which features each letter from the alphabet as a way of helping put the pieces together in a playful way. Take the puzzle pieces out and they become toys to play with on their own.

15 A Multi-Tier Rocket Ship KidKraft Rocket Ship Play Set Kohl's $54.99 $79.99 See on Kohl's It's never too early to dream about outer space, and this rocket ship play set from KidKraft is the perfect way to let your little one's imagination soar all the way to the moon. The crane lifts and lowers heavy cargo while smiling astronauts and robots (and even an alien) are there for hours of fun on planet Earth.

16 A Special Book about Self-Confidence Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry Target $10.96 See on Target Based on the award-winning short film with the same name, Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry is a special book for young girls that celebrates self-confidence and the love between fathers and daughters. It's every bit as charming (and emotional) as the film.

17 For the Budding Architect Magna-Tiles House 28-Piece Set Magna-Tiles $49.99 See on Magna-Tiles 4-year-olds will enjoy hours of fun creating with one of Magna-Tiles newest themed sets: House. The possibilities are endless but the benefits of STEAM learning can't be overstated.

18 A Glitzy Blanket Unicorn Blankie Tail for Kids WalMart $14.88 See on Walmart Unicorn and mermaid-loving kids will be so excited to jump in to this warm, cozy blanket come bedtime — they might even fall asleep on time.

19 Keep the Little Artist Busy Boogie Board Scribble and Play Amazon $20.49 See on Amazon This lightweight toy is the perfect activity to keep little artists entertained (and away from screens) in the backseat, on a plane or waiting at the doctor's office.The Boogie Board Scribble and Play has a color screen and comes with four stylus tools of different shapes and sizes. A click of the side button clears the screen so kids can start a new masterpiece.

20 Imaginative Play Abounds with this Dreamy Play Set Up Adventure Tree House Schleich $65.99 See on Schleich Schleich is one of those brand that's been around for years, and with good reason. Their products are lovingly crafted with a keen attention to detail, and this Adventure Tree House is a great example.

21 Because Stickers = Classic Fun Sticker Club Pipsticks $11.95 See on Pipsticks Honestly, who didn't love stickers as a kid? From scratch-and-sniff to puffy stickers and beyond, Pipsticks is a sticker club available for kids (and adults!) offering joy in your mailbox on a monthly basis (subscriptions are offered in 3, 6 and 12 month increments).

For more gift suggestions for children of all ages, check out Romper's comprehensive list of the best toys for babies, toddlers, kids, and tweens.