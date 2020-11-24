Move over, Paw Patrol, there's a new pup taking the gift-giving season by storm. If your little one just can't get enough of the adorable pup family that has captured the hearts of so many kiddos this year, these Bluey Holiday gifts are exactly what they'll want to unwrap.

After years of hunting down every Baby Shark gift under the sun each December, I am pretty darn excited about having a new character to shop for. Honestly, if there was a living, breathing Bluey that I could buy at the store, I would probably bring him home for my kids. He's just that adorable.

Drawing inspiration from real life, Bluey encompasses everything sweet and hilarious about childhood. Bluey and his sister Bingo are basically animated versions of every kid ever, and their antics are incredibly endearing to watch. The adorable storylines keep little kids hooked, but the nods to everyday parenting moments make it a show that the entire family won't mind watching.

Maybe they haven't picked up an Australian accent just yet, but if your kids watch Bluey on repeat, these gifts are worth taking a look at. From plush toys, play sets, stocking stuffers, and more, this list has it all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Bluey Family Home Playset Bluey Family Home Playset Bluey $34.99 $39.99 SEE ON TARGET Your kids can pretend that they're actually part of Bluey's family with this Bluey Family Home Playset. Made for ages 3 and up, the set comes with one Bluey figurine and removable furniture for every room. For even more fun, you can buy separate sets of character figurines and even more furniture to play with.

2 Hooded Bath Towel Blue Heeler Dog Hooded Towel for Children Spoiled Brat Designz $25 SEE ON ETSY When your kids are young, it feels like you can never have too many hooded bath towels. This Bluey hooded bath towel features you little one's favorite blue heeler pup on a gray hood, attached to a bright blue towel. Best of all, this towel is the size of a full-sized bath towel (about 54 inches long) with a 10-inch hood, and can be machine washed and dried.

3 Face Mask Non Medical Face Covering Jellybean Boutique $8 $10 SEE ON ETSY I don't know about you, but I'm getting creative with my stocking suffers this year and gifting my kiddos some fun masks. If they have to wear them, they may as well be adorable, right? This Bluey face mask from Etsy would make the perfect stocking stuffer for your preschooler.

4 Throw Pillow Bluey & Bingo Inspired Double-Sided Pillow Wagon Full Of Goods $22.36 SEE ON ETSY My kids always love having personalized bedding with their favorite cartoon characters. If a Bluey room is on the agenda for your kiddo this year, this double-sided pillow from Etsy is an awesome gift to put under the tree. With Bluey on one side and Bingo on the other, this character pillow is the perfect accent.

5 Headwrap Bow 'Bluey' Bow Headwrap Angelina Jade Co. $6.75 $9 SEE ON ETSY A little girl can never have too many hair bows, right? This Bluey-themed headband bow is made from stretchy, dark blue fabric with the character's smiling pup face all over. Available in three sizes for babies, toddlers, and young children up to age 10, your girl can be stylish while wearing her favorite character.

6 Family Ornament 'Bluey' Ornament Green Shop AU $12.99 SEE ON ETSY If you family collects Christmas tree ornaments, this is the perfect memento for your family to remember this Bluey-loving stage of childhood. This high-gloss plastic ornament features the entire Bluey family printed on both sides and can be ordered in four different shapes — circular, heart-shaped, star-shaped, or oval — for an adorable stocking stuffer.

7 Bandit & Chilli Plush Set Bluey Dad 12" (Bandit) & Mum 11" (Chilli) - 2 Pack Plush Bundle Bluey $29.99 SEE ON AMAZON Most kids would be thrilled to open a plush toy of their favorite character on Christmas morning, but if your Bluey-loving little already has a plush of Bluey himself (because, of course they do) consider adding this set of Bluey's mom and dad in snuggly soft stuffed animal form to their collection.

8 Card Game Bluey 5-in-1 Card Game Set Bluey $9.99 SEE ON AMAZON This Bluey card game set features five fun games in one set of jumbo cards that are easy for little hands to hold. Play games like Cheese 'N" Crackers, Bluey's Battle, Go Fruit Bat, Grannies, and Memory, which are all riffs on classic games like Go Fish and Old Maid.

9 Family Vehicle Bluey Heeler 4WD Family Vehicle Bluey $19.99 SEE ON TARGET Head to the beach with Bluey and his whole doggie family in their Heeler 4WD vehicle. The top opens up so that your little one can put all of their Bluey figurines inside to go for a ride. Included in the set is a Bandit figurine, two surfboards, and the vehicle with a rack on top to hold the boards.

10 Shadowlands Board Game 'Bluey' Shadowlands Board Game Bluey $14.99 SEE ON TARGET The goal of the Bluey Shadowlands Board Game is to stay in the "shadowy" places as you move your game piece across the board and collect cupcake cards. Be the first player to make it to the picnic to win the game! This board game is intended for two to four players ages 3 and up.

12 Jumbo Bluey Plush Bluey 18" Stuffed Animal Bluey $17.99 SEE ON AMAZON At 18-inches tall, this oversized Bluey plush is extra snuggly. His jumbo size makes him the perfect playtime companion for little kids. Best of all, your kiddo can collect Bluey, Bingo, Muffin, and Rusty, all in extra large stuffed form. Can you just imagine how excited they will be to be gifted this plush pal?

13 Backyard BBQ Playset Bluey Dad Backyard BBQ Bluey $12.99 SEE ON AMAZON When dad's at the grill, Bluey's family always has a blast. Your kid's imagination can run wild as they help Bluey's dad cook up a delicious meal on this backyard BBQ playset. It makes for a perfect addition to the Bluey Family Home Playset, but can also be enjoyed with numerous other Bluey figurines and toys.