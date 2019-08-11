Whether it’s with a shovel, a spoon, or just their bare hands, kids love to dig. To up the ante on backyard fun, you can build upon your child’s excavation experience and outfit them with these 15 construction-themed toys that they'll totally dig. (Get it?)

Maybe it’s the expectation of finding treasures buried deep within the earth that motivates them to burrow way below the ground. Or maybe the ultimate goal is just to create an enormous huge hole —you know, the kind that’s smack dab in your front yard, waiting for unsuspecting people to fall into. Nonetheless, the prospect of digging in and throwing dirt over their shoulder is made all the more exciting when they have a cool construction tool to do it with. And it helps that kids playing in the dirt is super good for them.

My son and our dog used to have a competition to see who could dig the bigger holes. (Sorry son, but Sam the dog won. Every time.) And I’ve had more than one bed of daffodils upturned by an overly exuberant child bent on destroying my freshly planted flowers. Even now, every time we pass a construction zone, my kids, especially my youngest son, are fascinated by these big rig machines. I can only think that he's imagining that he’s pretending to be a construction worker, making his way all the way to the center of the earth. Or maybe he just wants to make a hole. Who knows? I should get him to dig a hole to replant some flowers...

In any case, watch the dirt fly, because these 15 diggers can definitely get the job done.

1 Self-Propelled Ride-On Excavator Big Action Load N Go Ride-On Fisher-Price $60 see on target Your little one will be the king or queen of the construction site with this self-propelled ride-on toy for ages 18 months to 4 years. The arm moves back and forth so they can dig and dump over and over again. The dashboard even plays real construction sounds for added fun.

2 Loader & Backhoe For Preschoolers M5 Front End Loader & Backhoe Skyteam Technology $85 See on Bed Bath & Beyond That mound of dirt has no chance against the Skyteam Technology M5 Front End Loader & Backhoe Action Ride-On. Suitable for ages 3 to 6, as your kid dumps dirt in the front, they can move the backhoe for additional playtime. Once your child sits in the seat, that dirt is dust.

3 Sandbox For Digging Big Digger Sandbox Little Tikes $50 See on Walmart If your kid detests dirt, he won’t mind dumping sand with this cute Little Tikes set. It comes with a shovel, rake, and other toys to keep him and his friends occupied for at least a little while. Afterwards, he can always use the toy as a mini sandbox.

4 Excavator With A Removable Shovel Dirt Diggers 2-in-1 Excavator with Removable Shovel Little Tikes $24 See on Walmart Your toddler can toil away with this dirt-digging excavator. The scoop comes off so it can be used as an extra shovel. And with its rugged design, it stands a chance of handling whatever your kid dishes out.

5 Scale Model Of The Real Deal John Deere Digger Maisonette $110 See on Maisonette By using the dual-action levers, your kid can move and dump dirt with ease. This scale-model digger is also lightweight, which makes toting it to the park easy. And with its standard John Deere green color, it'll match the rest of your family's tools.

6 Your Kid In The Driver’s Seat Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane The Big Dig $40 See on Amazon If your digger-obsessed kiddo has ever wondered what it might be like to fill the shoes of an actual excavator operator, this toy is everything. The crane features 360-degree rotation and two working arms pump the shovel up and down so that your kid can really dig. Intended for use with sand, this toy is perfect for the beach or backyard.

7 Construction Worker Included Caterpillar Mini Excavator with Working Arm and Worker Bruder $55 See on walmart For your budding engineer, this small excavator by Bruder is great for little hands to play with. Your child can have fun making holes, zooming it in the dirt, or imagining that the miniature construction worker the toy comes with is managing a huge job. Since it's fairly small, you might not actually mind if your kiddo tries to play on the table with it.

8 Rechargeable Ride-On John Deere Construction Loader Ride-On Vehicle Peg-Perego $289 See on cabela's Construction chaos coming through! For the ultimate digging adventure, the John Deere Construction Loader from Peg-Perego will allow your child to move dirt, rubble — even rocks. They can move forward or backward, powered by a rechargeable 12V battery. This ride-on toy has an 85-pound weight limit, and it’s ideal for kids ages 3 to 7.

9 LEGO Excavation Set DUPLO Truck & Tracked Excavator LEGO $16 See on Target Your child can construct his very own construction site with this set from LEGO DUPLO. It comes complete with an excavator, a truck, a boulder, and two construction workers to supervise the scene. At the end of the day, your child can take apart the set and rebuild it again and again.

10 Remote-Controlled Digging Remote Control Tractor Excavator Hey! Play! $42 $53 See on Amazon As the site’s foreman, your kid can command where the excavator goes (and digs) with this remote-controlled toy. It has a rechargeable battery so you won't be burning through those AAs. Bonus: The digger can make an awesome 680-degree turn.

11 A Construction Toy For Indoor Play Electric Bulldozer Tractor Truck Kadell $17 See on Walmart Your child will have a totally cool time playing with this large toy. They can pop some action figures inside to pretend that they're manning the machine. And with its light-up capability, this excavator can do digging during the day — and night.

12 Part Excavator, Part Robot, All Fun Truck Bots Take Apart Robot Truck Set USA Toyz $20 See on USA Toyz Now this is one transforming toy. The five-in-one toy turns from a menacing robot wearing a construction hat into a crane truck, dump truck, concrete mixer, and an excavator all wrapped up in one cool construction toy. Your child can take apart and put together this STEM-forward building toy over and over again.

13 Light-Up Play For Little Hands Scoop and Play Digger VTech $42 See on Walmart Colorfully adorable, the VTech Scoop and Play Digger can teach your child how to dig (as well as their colors and numbers). Each of the gears move as the toy is pushed forward to get the included rock, bricks, or wooden logs out of their way. Or they can just listen in music mode to motivate themselves to push through that pile of rocks.

14 Simple, But So Much Fun Mini Excavator PlanToys $15 See on Plan Toys Make no mistake. This sweet, simple excavator can provide hours of entertainment for little ones. Made from sustainable materials, your child can have all of the fun — with none of the mess.