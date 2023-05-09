So your mom’s a gardener. She makes multiple trips to the local plant nursery each season, soaking up everything they have to offer, from seedlings to tools to questionable lawn decor. She can tell you which zone her property lies on (yours as well) and when it’s safe to start planting seeds directly in the ground. If your mom is the type to map out and plot her summer garden well before the last frost date of the year, and hasn’t spent as much money on a personal hobby since before you were born, this gift guide for gardeners is the one to shop this Mother’s Day.

One thing to consider when shopping for a gardener is that looks aren’t everything. In fact, the best gift might be something that looks totally mundane, but seriously life-changing. Perhaps it’s an ergonomic stool-and-kneeler that makes their body work a little less harder (really leaning into the whole relaxing thing), or a well-designed wheelbarrow that allows even the most petite gardener to tote around and dump huge mounds of heavy soil and rocks easily throughout their property. A gardener would also appreciate some new seeds to plant this year, like a medley of hard-to-source produce that’s in their favorite Asian dishes but can’t seem to find at the local big-box grocery chain.

Below are some Mother’s Day gift ideas for gardeners — practical, useful tools and products to make their favorite hobby even more enjoyable, relaxing, and satisfying. Deliver them with a bouquet of her favorite flowers (the potted version she can nurture would be even better), and you’ll have yourself one happy mama on Mother’s Day.

1 Dieguez Hummingbird Feeder Dieguez The Hummingbird Feeder Latitude Run $58.59 see on wayfair Hummingbird feeder, but make it modern. This design-forward hummingbird feeder will encourage wing-flapping pollinators to frequent the garden, which will only help the garden to thrive even more.

2 Merry People Bobbi Rain Boot Bobbi Rain Boot // Mustard Yellow & Black Merry People $129.95 See on Merry People Merry People’s rain boots are incredibly soft and comfortable, and super easy to slip on and off. They’re tall enough to protect ankles from wet blades of grass that are due a mow, but not so tall that they’re cumbersome or uncomfortable to kneel down in. They come in a range of colors (from a zesty yellow ubiquitous with rainy days, to a sophisticated dark green that will make you think of your favorite evergreen).

3 Kitazawa Seeds Kitazawa Seeds Tortoise General Store $5.50 See on Tortoise General Store Shake up Mom’s regular veggie garden lineup and bring her some unique plants to grow this year. Japanese seed company Kitazawa Seed Co. has a wide library of seeds for produce that’s popular in Asian cooking, from round Kamo eggplant, napa cabbage, Shiso leaves, and radishes of all shapes and colors. Even the packaging (manilla-yellow envelopes and green ink featuring an illustration of the plant) feels sophisticated and unique.

4 Sophie Conran Potting Scoop Sophie Conran Potting Scoop Williams Sonoma $39.95 See on Williams Sonoma Scooping is an essential part of gardening, and while your low-maintenance mom may have been using an empty plastic pot for all her scooping needs for decades, it might time to upgrade the one tool you know gets used constantly. The handle is comfortable, the scoop size is substantial, and the unique barrel-like top allows it to hold in more soil than your average potting scoop, avoiding spills.

5 Foxgloves Long Gardening Gloves Long Gardening Gloves Elle Foxgloves $27 See on Foxgloves Like most gardeners, I have different gloves for different occasions. A pair of long and thick rose-pruning gloves is great for heavy-duty yard work, and short, rubberized gloves (similar to the work gloves you can find at any hardware store) for everyday gardening chores. But for more delicate tasks, from harvesting to pruning to planting seedlings, I like these thin gardening gloves from Foxgloves. Unlike typical gardening gloves which can feel bulky and are too cumbersome for more delicate tasks, these are lightweight and fitted, giving you more control when needed.

6 Opinel Carbon No. 8 Folding Pocket Knife With Sheath Opinel Carbon No. 8 Folding Pocket Knife with Sheath, Wooden Slide Gift Box Amazon $38 See on Amazon These French foldable knives are completely utilitarian and a must-have for gardeners. They can be used for pruning, harvesting, and even cutting through twine or bags of soil or seeds. It can be safely folded and locked, and deserves a spot in a gardener’s pocket. It’s the handy tool they’re going to reach for when the pruners are on the other side of the garden bed or

7 Cottagecore flower kit Cottage Style Flower Kit with Hollyhock & Shasta Daisy Plantlings, 12-Pack Ferry-Morse $39.99 see on ferry-morse Even the most seasoned gardener can find the plant nursery overwhelming — mostly heartbroken over the fact that they can’t go home with it all. Enter floral starter packs for gardeners who may or may not be overwhelmed, lazy, indecisive, or a little too ambitious. Ferry Morse offers this sweet 12-pack Flower Kit for Cottagecore vibes. It comes with a mix of Hollyhocks and Shasta Daisies.

8 Dibber Dibber Terrain $36 See on Terrain What makes this dibbler extra practical for a gardener is that it has measurements notched into it, so when Mom is reading about how she should plant seeds 2-inches before soil level, she won’t have any insecurities about whether or not she did it correctly or not. It’s the kind of indulgent gift that a gardener might not ever buy for themselves.

9 Organic Outdoor Kit Organic Outdoor Kit Arber $84 See on Arber Plant food has never looked this good. Arber’s concentrated plant products will help mom’s green thumb shine brighter. Their outdoor kit will cover all her garden’s basic needs (from combating pests to feeding the garden that feeds her tummy and soul). Everything is organic and non-toxic, making it especially ideal for edible plants.

10 Modular Metal Raised Garden Bed Kit 17" Tall 6 In. 1 Modular Metal Raised Garden Bed Kit Vego Garden $169.95 See on Vego Garden If Mom spends a lot of time on TikTok or Instagram, she’s already seen these metal raised garden beds and has been pining for them — silently or audibly. They come in a variety of subtle hues, shapes, and sizes, and are incredibly modular.

11 Recycled Crate FOr Harvesting Recycled Mixed Colour Crate (Medium) Hay $14 See on Hay It’s surprisingly hard to find a harvesting basket that actually makes sense. Wooden ones are just a bit too heavy. And woven baskets don’t last and aren’t great for rinsing dirty produce. Wired baskets rust, and gardening baskets that are actually shaped like colanders just aren’t very pretty. These stackable crates from design house HAY are similar to the crates used in restaurant kitchens and farms alike. They come in tons of different color combinations and solids and in three different sizes. They’re made from 100% recycled post-consumer plastic, and can be folded down when not in use.

12 Hanshin Premium Forged Gardening Hand Plow Hoe HANSHIN Premium Forged Gardening Hand Plow Hoe Amazon $17 See on Amazon If there’s any one gardening tool that feels like an extension of their arm, it just might be this hand hoe — specifically in this Korean-style that my grandmother used. Its unique, curved blade just makes it a versatile tool that can really be used for multiple purposes: weeding, chopping, tilling, raking, scooping, digging, you name it. One side of the blade is slightly sharper, so it can cut through stubborn roots and weeds, and the pointy tip doubles as a dibbler. It’s a great tool also when transplanting seedlings and small plants in the garden.

13 Personal Rise Garden Personal Rise Garden Rise $279 $349 See on Rise For indoor gardening enthusiasts, Rise Garden’s smart indoor system allows Mom to have a thriving edible (and/or floral) garden all year long in a reliable, controlled setting. They offer plant seeds of several varieties, from leafy greens to herbs to tomatoes, but you could also stock her up with seedless pods so she can grow her own favorites (you’ll just want to remind Mom not to grow anything too tall to ensure it all fits under the lighting panel). This personal indoor garden size fits easily on the kitchen countertop, but they offer larger, tiered options as well.

14 Cotton Crusher Hat Cotton Crusher Hat Terrain $36 See on Terrain Anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors needs a good hat. This cotton hat is breathable, comes in a bunch of different colors, and has SPF 50. Mom can throw it in her tool bag (no need to stress about preserving its shape) and run it through the washing machine when it gets dirty.

15 Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart With Steel Frame Gorilla Carts GOR4PS Poly Garden Dump Cart with Steel Frame and 10-in. Pneumatic Tires, 600-Pound Capacity, Black Amazon $109 $119.99 See on Amazon Not the most glamorous gardening gift, I know, but this cart is absolutely amazing. It glides easily over gravel, mulch, large rocks and uneven ground, is way easier to maneuver than a wheelbarrow. There unique lever makes it super easy to dump heavy contents out of the bin as well — the bin tips over on one side while all four wheels stay on the ground. If you’re self conscious about not giving your gardening-loving mom a pretty gift on Mother’s Day, fill it with an assortment of colorful potted plants from the nursery to dress it up.

16 Essential Workshop Apron & Garden Glove Gift Set Essential Workshop Apron & Garden Glove Gift Set Food52 $75 See on Food52 This soft yet sturdy apron (also available in cream) for florists and gardeners is one that Mom can easily slip into, has wide pockets to hold her most-used tools, and it comes with a set of work gloves. The straps criss-cross across the back, eliminating the need for ties, and suits all body shapes and sizes.

17 Garden Kneeler Garden Kneeler Gardener's Supply Company $49.99 See on Gardener's Supply Company It doesn’t matter how young or fit you are — something to kneel on is a must when gardening is your hobby. This kneeler doubles as a stool (simply flip it upside down), and can be folded down to take up a little less room in the garden shed.

There are tons of beautiful gardening tools out there, but what good are they if they fall apart after one season? These gifts for gardeners will elevate the tools they can’t live without, make their lives easier, and they’ll be especially singing your praises when they’re still using them religiously 10 years later.