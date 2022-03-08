This Little Girl Sang “Let It Go” From A Ukrainian Bomb Shelter & The World Listened

The lives of Ukrainian children have been inexorably changed in the weeks since Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade the country. Children are fleeing their homes alongside their parents. Or trying to survive in bomb shelters in Ukrainian cities like Kyiv. How do they manage, these little ones, when they are still too young to really understand? Well in the case of a young girl named Amelia, they offer the world a little glimpse into their sweet pure hearts. In a video that’s gone viral across social media, Amelia sang “Let It Go” reportedly from a Ukrainian bomb shelter, and it was at once inspiring and heartbreaking.

Over the weekend, Marta Smekhova of Kyiv shared a video of Amelia singing from the bomb shelter they are sharing with several others in Ukraine. In cell phone footage, Amelia is seen being encouraged by a woman to sing. At first she seems shy and then, once she begins to sing “Let It Go” in Russian, the room around her stops. Listens. Her little voice pure as she sings the words that serve as a reminder of the simpler life she, and so many other children, enjoyed just days ago.

“From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence,” Smekhova wrote on Facebook. “Everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light. Even men couldn’t hold back the tears.”

Those men weren’t the only ones unable to hold back the tears. The video has now reached more than 13.5 million people around the world, with so many of them in awe of Amelia’s courage and sweetness. “Even the babies stopped crying to hear the voice of an angel,” wrote on Twitter user while another user shared the words of the Russian version she sang, “This. The Russia words she's singing (diff from English version): Let it go, and forget. What's gone - can't return. Let it go, and forget. A new day will show your path. I'm not afraid of anything. Let it storm. The cold is something I always liked.”

Idina Menzel, the voice of Elsa from Frozen herself, shared the video with the message, “We see you. We really, really see you.”

Hopefully the rest of the world will see Amelia and remember she is one of so many innocent children whose lives have been torn apart. And yet, she sings. And smiles. And finds a way to bring a little light to the people around her.