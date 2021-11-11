Every Thanksgiving holiday celebration is different. Some are formal, some are more casual. But no matter your Thanksgiving Day dress code, one thing is for sure: There’s a girls Thanksgiving outfit on this list that you (and your little one) are sure to love. From the sweetest Thanksgiving dresses with apple prints, to cozy sweaters and autumnal overalls, your girl is going to look oh-so-cute at your Thanksgiving dinner.

And while some kids love getting all dressed up in fanciful skirts and strappy shoes, others prefer the comforts of cotton pajamas. That’s why this curated collection of Thanksgiving clothes for girls has a little something for everyone. Does your kid love to wear dresses? There’s a snuggly sweater option, styles with twirly skirts and matching accessories, and even a superhero spin that’ll put a smile on every guest’s face. Is your kiddo more casual? Then cozy pieces, like a simple knit sweater, corduroy overalls, and faux fur sweatshirt, will be more appealing. And let’s not forget that Thanksgiving is often a long-weekend celebration, and for that you’ll find a couple of adorable autumn two-piece pajama sets for your girls to lounge about the house. So settle in for some seasonal shopping that’ll surely hit the sartorial spot with this list of girls Thanksgiving outfits.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Seasonal Romper Pumpkin Romper Sugar Babies Baby Boutique $13.99 SEE ON SUGAR BABIES BABY BOUTIQUE Why not consider dressing the littlest babies at your dinner table in an outfit built around a simple (yet so cute) onesie? Not only is this style easy in its signature one-piece snap-on construction, but it has some trendy details that go a long way in the style department. Paired with tights and shoes, the pom-pom detailing around the leg openings give the illusion of a skirt. The cinched waist also helps give the piece the look and feel of a dress. And the pumpkin print, while sweet and on-theme, is more formal with its rich, burgundy background.

2 Dress With Sewn-in Accessory Dress with Purse Sugar Babies Baby Boutique $44.99 SEE ON SUGAR BABIES BABY BOUTIQUE As if a little crew neck sweater dress with flared, ruffle hemline wasn’t cute enough, this design has a crossbody bag stitched onto it. The one piece has a zipper in back for easy dressing, and can be paired with tights or even pants for colder weather. But, let’s be honest, it’s the built-in accessory that makes this piece a standout. The crossbody bag is designed to look like a cuddly animal, complete with its own little hair-bow accessory, which makes the dress even more appealing to a little toddler. You and your baby girl will both get joy out of it.

3 Cozy Sweatshirt Rust Sweatshirt Taylor + Max $50 SEE ON TAYLOR + MAX It can be tricky to find a kid’s shirt that looks fancy but doesn’t feel stuffy or uncomfortable to wear. That’s part of this top’s appeal: The faux fur sweatshirt (with three buttons in back) looks incredibly luxe, but feels soft, snuggly, and dreamy. If it’s worn with jeans or sweatpants, it’ll give the whole outfit a dressier vibe. And if you pair it with slacks or an embellished skirt, it will take on a completely formal tone. And while this polyester top is a fun choice for holiday dressing, it can make a chic holiday gift to give, too.

4 The Perfect Little Sweater Simple Fall Sweater Cozy N Cute Kids Boutique $36.99 $49.99 SEE ON COZY N CUTE KIDS BOUTIQUE Available online in a variety of eight autumnal hues like mustard, brown, taupe, and olive, this adorable little knit top is bound to get near-constant wear long after the holiday weekend. The tapered cuffs and waistline give it just enough trend appeal, without putting the sweater in danger of looking dated in a matter of months. You can pair it with denim jeans, or under overalls for a truly comfortable ensemble. But then again, matching it to a frilly pink tutu would be pretty darn adorable, too. Perfect online reviews back up that this is a cozy closet investment worth making.

5 The Flannel Top Flannel Shirt, Beige Rah Love's Boutique $24.99 SEE ON RAH LOVE'S BOUTIQUE This button-front top, designed in sizes for ages 2 through 6, is all about the fall season. The timeless beige-white-and-blue checked print is classic, and the feel is so cozy. (The two-pocket design also comes in a deeper brown-orange pattern.) But perhaps the best aspect of the piece is that it can be styled as a top, or worn in place of a sweater or jacket to create a textured, layered look that works for the cooler weather. Let your kiddo have fun mixing and matching it with a top and bottom (and maybe even a vest overtop) to create a unique look all their own.

6 Apple Print Dress Toddler Apple Print Dress MiniOlie $21.95 $27.95 SEE ON MINIOLIE A surefire way to make a cinched-waist, ruffle-sleeved dress look even sweeter for the holiday season? Add an allover red-apple print to it. This toddler style, comprised primarily of cotton, has a crew neck and single button closure in back. With puffed sleeves and knee-length skirt, the design feels formal while the bright juicy fruits give it a fun vibe. And if you love the style, you can find it on Miniolie’s website in a blue-and-white polka dot print, too. Note, as per the website, the dress may take anywhere from six to 20 days to arrive at your door, so if you’re looking for a Thanksgiving debut, definitely pack in that estimated shipping time.

7 Grateful For Superheroes Dress Medical Superheroes Super Twirler Dress Princess Awesome & Boy Wonder $49.95 SEE ON PRINCESS AWESOME & BOY WONDER The female-founded Princess Awesome & Boy Wonder brand proclaims their love for sparkles and science, and makes outfits for kids and grownups in truly awesome science and nature-inspired prints. On Thanksgiving weekend, many might be sharing gratitude for the caregivers and front-line workers in their lives, and what more fun way to express that thanks than by wearing a superhero-style dress covered in a colorful print of medical supplies? From hearts to face masks, the comic-book-like illustrations on this skirt are bound to make viewers smile. The dress, which is made with pockets and is available with either short or long sleeves, is a crowd-pleaser in more ways than one. You can score it for kids ranging in age from 2 to 16. Oh, and it comes with a detachable cape, too. Yep, pretty awesome.

8 The Henley Dress Plum Waffle Long Sleeve Henley Twirl Dress Posh Peanut $42 SEE ON POSH PEANUT If your child feels most comfortable wearing simple, unembellished clothes, this lightweight dress made of 95% hypoallergenic viscose from bamboo and 5% spandex just might fit the occasion. The Henley waffle style, which is available in sizes from 2 to 10, has long sleeves and a loose, twirly skirt. Three wood neck buttons add the only standout detailing the piece needs to remain an easy-to-wear classic. In addition to this rich autumnal plum (a hue exclusive to the website), the dress comes in a variety of shades like light blush, beige, and blue, and deeper navy, olive, orange, and red.

9 Corduroy Overalls Floral Corduroy Overalls Zara Kids $25.90 SEE ON ZARA The Thanksgiving holiday comes alive, sartorially speaking, in this golden-olive corduroy with small floral print. Just imagine these sweet button-fastened overalls (with two front and two side buttons) worn with a frilly blouse or chunky knit sweater underneath. The seasonal one-pocket design is made with cotton, polyester, and elastane, and is available in five different sizes ranging from 12 months to 5 years. Especially if your little one is still crawling, this one-piece is a practical choice for easy, comfortable movement. And caring for the garment is a cinch, as well; just toss it in the washing machine and forget about it.

10 Decorative Skirt Peek Kids Leaf Border Skirt Bloomingdale's $50 SEE ON BLOOMINGDALE'S The comfortable elastic-waist skirt is an easy way to add flair to a kid’s Thanksgiving look. Pair it with tights, or over leggings, and watch the multicolor leaves fly as your kiddo twirls to the table. Small sequins over the foliage add just a touch of sparkle and shine to the rustic look. The skirt (which comes in sizes for kids ages 2 to 12) is 100% cotton and machine washable. If your child loves wearing this piece, consider Peek Kids has another similar skirt in deep blue hues, decorated with what appear to be shimmering sequined snowflakes, that might be just perfect to wear during the December winter holidays, as well.

11 Knit Dress Knit Henley Sweater Dress Zara Kids $27.90 SEE ON ZARA KIDS There’s a reason sweater dresses are so timeless: They’re comfortable and chic. And they provide so many styling options. This hooded version from Zara kids lets your little one feel unrestricted to move and play as they like. And it can be worn with sneakers, formal shoes, or boots; each style of footwear will give the simple sweater dress a different vibe. In sizes from 6 months to 5 years, it’s a simple staple that’ll find life long after the turkey gets put away. Made of acrylic, polyester, and elastane, the knit one-piece is perfectly safe for the washing machine, too.

12 Autumnal Pajamas Lavender Knit Pumpkin Pajamas Cecil And Lou $27 SEE ON CECIL AND LOU In the case of these Cecil and Lou pajamas, it’s all about the details. The purple ankle and wrist cuffs are ruffled for a sweet touch. And while the trio of pumpkins stitched onto the striped shirt give this set its autumnal theme, it’s the personalized name that make this two-piece a must-consider. You can have the top monogrammed for $11 more (electing this option, the site notes, could take 15 days longer to fulfill). If lavender isn’t your little one’s favorite color, the set also comes in pink with personalizing options. And as December draws near, keep in mind that Cecil and Lou make dozens of adorable kids winter-holiday pajamas, as well.