Making lists of things I was thankful for, donning pilgrim hats and homemade belt buckles, reciting poems, and singing turkey songs while making handprint turkeys were some of my favorite memories from elementary school. Now I know that it’s not the most enlightened activity to do in school — especially the dressing up part — but the songs and Thanksgiving poems about being thankful, eating delicious food, celebrating family, and of course, turkeys, can be a fun thing to participate in as a kid.

Whether you’re looking for ways to celebrate at home leading up to the big day, or you’re planning on a special presentation by the kids during Thanksgiving dinner, there are definitely some Thanksgiving Day poems for kids that will be fun for them, and a perfect video and photo moment for parents. From old favorites like Johnny Appleseed to celebrate the harvest and what we’re thankful for, to absolute classics like To Grandmother’s House We Go, Thanksgiving songs and poems can liven up even the most awkward family Thanksgiving dinners. I mean, who doesn’t love it when kids sing sweetly and try to entertain the masses? Monsters, that’s who.

Practice these poems and songs leading up to the big day with your kids to really get into the Thanksgiving Day spirit while making your turkey handprints or prepping a Thanksgiving meal for the family to enjoy together — your family will gobble up the cuteness.

1 “Untitled” by Michele Meleen Alexandra Grablewski/Stone/Getty Images A fun little poem for preschool kids through kindergarten. I don’t know of a little kid who doesn’t love to count, do you? How thankful am I Let me count the ways One thanks goes out to the turkey we eat Two thanks for Mom and Dad Three thanks for potatoes, stuffing, and corn Four thanks to the desserts I had Five thanks to my teachers for giving so much Six thanks to the rooms in my house Seven thanks for our ancestors Eight thanks for spills that stayed off my blouse Nine thanks to my friends who share Ten thanks to Thanksgiving everywhere

2 “Funny Turkey” This Thanksgiving poem for kids can be recited while doing a turkey craft, or, to be really meta, you can even have your child write this poem onto the turkey craft itself. The Turkey is a funny bird, its head goes bobble-bobble. And all he knows is just one word…and that is GOBBLE-GOBBLE

3 “Thanksgiving” This sweet little verse would make a great pre-Thanksgiving meal “blessing” if you don’t do any traditional prayers or cheers before diving into the feast. The year has turned its circle The seasons come and go The harvest is all gathered in And chilly north winds blow Orchards have shared their treasures The fields their yellow grain So open wide the doorway — Thanksgiving comes again!

4 “Johnny Appleseed” from Disney’s Melody Time Baking an apple pie for Thanksgiving dinner with the kids this year? Perhaps you can all sing this song — sort of like when Rose, Blanche, Sophia, and Dorothy sing the stuff the chicken song while stuffing the chicken when they were randomly wedding caterers on The Golden Girls. Oh, the Lord is good to me And so I thank the Lord For giving me the things I need The sun and the rain and the apple seed The Lord is good to me Johnny Appleseed! Oh, and every seed I sow Will grow into a tree And someday there'll be apples there For everyone in the world to share Oh, the Lord is good to me Johnny Appleseed! Oh, the earth is good to me And so I thank the earth For giving me the things I need The sun and the rain and the apple seed The earth is good to me Johnny Appleseed!

5 “Untitled” This Thanksgiving poem is almost like it was written specifically for a turkey hand craft, am I right? This isn’t just a turkey, as you can plainly see. I made it with my hand, which is a part of me. It comes with lots of love, especially to say. I hope you have a very Happy Thanksgiving Day!

6 “Untitled” I think a sweet little early holiday gift could be teaching your littles to recite this Thanksgiving poem for kids when they arrive at Grandma’s for dinner. She’ll love it. I like the taste of turkey any time throughout the year But it never seems to taste as good as when Thanksgiving is here Could it be it’s all the trimmings That are cooked with it to eat But I think it’s eating at Grandma’s house That makes it such a treat

7 “Untitled” by Lisa Mularkey Does your child love to play dress-up? Do they have a turkey costume? They can put on a show wearing said costume and reciting this Thanksgiving poem for kids. Or, they can make up hand motions to go along with it if there’s no turkey costume. I’m a turkey, I’m a turkey I’m a turkey big and strong But to eat me for Thanksgiving is simply, simply wrong Eat some chicken, eat some veggies, eat a slice of pumpkin pie Is it really any wonder why I prefer the Fourth of July?

8 “Over the River and Through the Wood” by Lydia Maria Child On the way to the grandparents’ house for Thanksgiving? Pull a page from the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving movie and sing this song all the way to the grandparents’ house for Thanksgiving. Though hopefully, you’re not all piled in the back of a station wagon with no seatbelts. Over the river, and through the wood To Grandmother's (Grandfather's) house we go The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh Through the white and drifted snow Over the river, and through the woods To Grandmother's (Grandfather's) house away We would not stop for doll or top For it's Thanksgiving Day! Over the river, and through the woods Oh, how the wind does blow It stings the toes and bites the nose As over the ground we go Over the river, and through the woods And straight through the barnyard gate We seem to go extremely slow It is so hard to wait Over the river, and through the woods When Grandmother (Grandfather) sees us come She (he) will say/O, dear, the children are here Bring a pie for everyone Over the river, and through the woods Now Grandmother's (Grandfather's) cap I spy Hurrah for the fun/Is the pudding done Hurrah for the pumpkin pie!

9 “Untitled” by Michele Meleen To be sang to the tune of Row, Row, Row Your Boat, singing or reciting this simple little Thanksgiving poem for kids can be a fun way to “bless” the Thanksgiving meal as well. Give, give, give them thanks For sharing all their food Yummy, yummy, yummy, yummy Everyone we must include Give, give, give them thanks For being kind today Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you For making Thanksgiving Day!

10 “5 Little Turkeys” I remember reciting this Thanksgiving poem for kids when I was a kid in elementary school. My second grade teacher had those felt pictures of turkeys that she pulled off one by one. Since I don’t think they make that particular craft anymore, you can make this 5 Little Turkeys Craft from The Activity Mom featuring puppets on popsicle sticks and have the same effect. 5 little turkeys standing by door One waddled off And then there were 4 4 little turkeys under a tree One waddled off And then there were 3 3 little turkeys with nothing to do One waddled off And then there were 2 2 little turkeys in the noon sun One waddled off And then there was 1 One little turkey better run away For soon will come; Thanksgiving day!

11 “‘Twas the Night of Thanksgiving” from Loving2Learn.com Probably not the best idea to recite this long poem right before digging into the feast — because that’s a good way to have cold macaroni and cheese on Thanksgiving, and who wants that? However, this Thanksgiving poem for kids can be recited at bedtime the night of Thanksgiving, or even the night before if you choose. ‘Twas the night of Thanksgiving, but I just couldn’t sleep Tried counting backward, tried counting sheep The leftovers beckoned — the dark meat and white — but I fought the temptation with all of my might Tossing and turning with anticipation…the thought of a snack became an infatuation So to the kitchen I did race, flung open the door And gazed at the fridge full of goodies galore I gobbled up turkey and buttered potatoes Pickles, carrots, beans, and tomatoes I felt myself swelling so plump and so round ‘Til all of the sudden, I rose off the ground I crashed through the ceiling, floating into the sky With a mouthful of pudding and a handful of pie But I managed to yell as I soared past the trees, “Happy eating to all, pass the cranberries, please!

12 “Thanksgiving Colors” The perfect preschool poem for the younger kids learning their colors and learning about Thanksgiving. Orange is a pumpkin Yellow is the corn Brown is the turkey With stuffing to adorn Red are the cranberries Green are the beans Five delicious colors In a feast of my dreams