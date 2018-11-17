The holiday season is officially upon us which means get ready for all the fun things, like eating delicious food, drinking festive cocktails and just being merry. But with all those fun things come some less-than-fun things, too, like hectic travel, a messy kitchen and of course, some good old fashioned family dysfunction. "It's the most wonderful time of the year," the song claims, but is it really? At least there are an abundance of hilarious Thanksgiving GIFs out there, so when the going gets tense you can always hide in the pantry with your phone and have a laugh.

Last year was a more lowkey holiday season, so you may have forgotten just how chaotic Thanksgiving can get. Between figuring out your Thanksgiving decor, deciding whether to watch football or the parade (or the Thanksgiving dog show which is clearly the right choice) or your kids refusing to eat anything other than rolls, the fun holiday can get a little hairy whether you’re hosting or a guest.

So while you're totally entitled to feel overwhelmed, it's always good to find humor in the face of mayhem. Another bonus to these totally laughable and relatable Thanksgiving GIFs? They serve as a reminder that you're not alone: everybody stresses out about Thanksgiving!

1 When You’re Mostly There For The Mashed Potatoes Giphy Who doesn’t want to swan dive into mashed potatoes, the best dish on Thanksgiving?

2 When Your Family Members Calls Anything A Hoax Giphy Yes pie is tasty, but the dessert’s real saving grace is that it gives you an excuse to leave any conversation you don’t want to be part of.

3 The Annual Debate Over Football Or The Parade Giphy It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without some tension over what to watch in the background.

4 When You Stop To Consider What You’re Actually Doing Giphy Everyone else is sleeping and you’re up at the crack of dawn doing weird things to a bird.

5 The Toddler Who Won’t Stop Listing What They’re Thankful For Giphy Love the gratitude, but at some point you gotta cut them off before the food gets cold.

6 The Relative Who Misses The Mark On Gratitude Giphy There’s always one person who seems new to the concept of being thankful.

7 When Your Kids “Help” You Clean The House Giphy How quickly the broom becomes a sword when your kid offers to help you clean.

8 Football, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Giphy For some people (like the men in my family), Thanksgiving means hours of football and several helpings of mashed potatoes and gravy. Not a bad day if you ask me.

9 When Someone Tells You Their Favorite Part Of Thanksgiving Is The Cranberry Sauce Giphy The absolute wrong answer. In fact, we can't even be friends.

10 What Everybody's Favorite Part Of Thanksgiving *Should* Be Giphy I'll have all of the stuffing, please. I'll even sing a song about it for you.

11 We All Know That One Person Who Comes Ready To Go Giphy ... only to be disappointed when it's still hours away from being ready.

12 When Family Members Start Arguing About Politics Giphy You know who they are, they do it every year — making you look for the nearest exit.

13 When Someone Is About To Take The Last Buttered Roll Giphy Don't. You. Do. It.

14 So You Overreact Giphy Because everything feels so much more dramatic around the holidays.

15 The Reality Of What It Looks Like When You Host Thanksgiving Giphy Not the Pinterest version you were expecting.

16 That Relative That Always Brings The Worst Dishes Giphy They bring them every year and every year you have to pretend to like it.

17 That One Person Who Needs The Perfect Shot For The Gram Giphy That person is me. "Aw, I'm blinking in that one. Take another one." "Ok, now take one more but this time I'm going to pretend to eat the carcass. Ok? Go."

18 That Family Member Who Is Always On-Call Giphy Sorry, guys. Gotta go be a hero.

19 When You Fight With Your Sibling Over Who Has To Drive Your Smelly Great-Aunt Home Giphy It's never fun but it always ends up being you. At least you can expect some good karma on your side.

20 When You Realize No One Is Going To Eat Giphy Great. Now everything is ruined and everyone will starve.

21 When Everyone Is All About The Turkey And You're Like... Giphy Seriously, turkey might as well be green beans when it's up against stuffing and mashed potatoes. Just saying.