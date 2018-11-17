The holiday season is officially upon us which means get ready for all the fun things, like eating delicious food, drinking festive cocktails and just being merry. But with all those fun things come some less-than-fun things, too, like hectic travel, a messy kitchen and of course, some good old fashioned family dysfunction. "It's the most wonderful time of the year," the song claims, but is it really? At least there are an abundance of hilarious Thanksgiving GIFs out there, so when the going gets tense you can always hide in the pantry with your phone and have a laugh.
Last year was a more lowkey holiday season, so you may have forgotten just how chaotic Thanksgiving can get. Between figuring out your Thanksgiving decor, deciding whether to watch football or the parade (or the Thanksgiving dog show which is clearly the right choice) or your kids refusing to eat anything other than rolls, the fun holiday can get a little hairy whether you’re hosting or a guest.
So while you're totally entitled to feel overwhelmed, it's always good to find humor in the face of mayhem. Another bonus to these totally laughable and relatable Thanksgiving GIFs? They serve as a reminder that you're not alone: everybody stresses out about Thanksgiving!