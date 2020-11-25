Even though it might seem like your newborn is swimming in their oversized car seat when you take them home from the hospital, they’re going to quickly outgrow it. And while you could keep buying a new seat for every age and stage of your child’s development, it can get costly, and you’re going to wind up with a lot of clutter. Thankfully, Graco 3-in-1 car seats are 50% off at Target this week for Black Friday — and they just might be the only car seat you'll ever need.

The Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat (regularly $219.99, now 50% off for Black Friday), can accomodate your child from the newborn stage until they go off to college. (Well, almost.) It has three stages: rear-facing (from 4-50 pounds), forward-facing (22-65 pounds), and high-back booster (40-100 pounds). Other fun features of the car seat include the InRight LATCH system that allows for a super easy installation and the No-Rethread Simply Safe Adjust Harness System which lets you adapt the height of both the harness and headrest with just one hand. In addition to the obligatory cup holder, there’s also a baby seat insert so that your newborn will be nestled safely in the seat. The seat pad is machine washable, so any messes that your kid makes in their seat can easily be cleaned.

Where this seat truly shines, though, is in its adaptability factor. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that kids ride rear-facing in cars for as long as possible. That’s not a problem for the Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat, which offers up to five extra inches of rear-facing legroom. That means your child can be safer in their seat without feeling scrunched up.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

But that’s not the only Graco car seat on sale this Black Friday. The Graco TurboBooster Highback LX Booster Car Seat with Safety Surround is also on sale. Regularly $69.99, it’s now half price at $34.99. Designed for ages 3-7, it’s meant to grow with your child. It’s adjustable for kiddos up to 57 inches tall and weighing from 40-110 pounds. It has side-impact protection and a front-adjust LATCH system, which lets your big kid buckle themselves into their seat.

And lastly, the Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat with Safety Surround is also sporting a 50% off sale this Black Friday. It’s on sale for $89.99 (regularly $179.99), and is a transitional seat for those toddler to elementary school years. It has a 3-position reclinable seat to keep your kid comfy, and offers safety surround side impact technology designed to protect your little one’s noggin. The headrest and harness can easily be adjusted without fussing with extra straps. It even has a storage compartment to hold your child’s most prized possessions.

Whether you’re looking for a car seat to bring your baby home in, or just want to upgrade from your current crusty one, you’ll save a lot of money and get a lot of mileage out of the Graco car seats that are on sale for Black Friday… literally.