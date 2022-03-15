St. Patrick's Day
You have to see this on-theme charcuterie board.
Angela Auclair/Moment/Getty Images
What’s a holiday without festive eats? If you’re having a St. Patrick’s Day party this year, you’re probably searching for perfect green food ideas. Or, maybe you want an on-theme menu item for dinner or dessert. Good thing green goes well with just about any dish.
Guacamole is the default dip for avocados, but St. Paddy’s Day is a good excuse to expand your repertoire. A creamy avocado feta dip from Two Peas and Their Pod comes together in minutes with a light green hue, or try a spinach and feta hummus instead.