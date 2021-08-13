Continuing on with the traditions of my Memaw and Mama, our Christmas tree is a bit eclectic, I guess you’d say. Growing up, we never had any kind of tree theme — just a ton of sentimental, fun Hallmark Keepsake ornaments and others we’ve collected over the years and on our travels. Every year growing up, and every year in my own home with my family, the branches of our Christmas tree sag heavily down toward the floor, filled with Christmas ornaments like our “Just Married” ornament and “Baby’s First Christmas” ornaments (both for myself in 1985 and my son’s). There are ornaments passed down from my great-great-grandmother’s tree, and silly ornaments like the leg lamp from A Christmas Story. There are even some Peanuts and vacation-specific ornaments thrown in. So I’m excited to add these new 2021 Hallmark Keepsake ornaments to my already overflowing tree.

There’s an ornament for all types of fandoms and nostalgia, including ornaments from Harry Potter, Star Wars, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as The Office and even a Super Nintendo. With ornaments ranging from $20 to $40, your tree will soon be sagging like mine does every single year. It’s never too early in the year to add to your Christmas tree ornament collection, and with the last two years, I think we can use all the Christmas cheer available.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 An Ornament For Audiophiles Who Love The Grinch Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!™ You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch Musical Ornament With Light Hallmark $25 SEE ON HALLMARK This adorable ornament not only features everyone’s favorite Christmas hater, but it’s interactive. Simply slide the arm of the record player and you’ll hear a version of You’re a Mean One, Mr Grinch and the ornament lights up.

2 An Ornament For Harry Potter Fans Harry Potter™ Sorting Hat™ Ornament With Sound and Motion Hallmark $40 SEE ON HALMARK Like magic, this sorting hat ornament comes to life on your tree, moving around and saying lines about each of the Hogwarts houses.

3 An Ornament for Fans of The Child Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ The Child™ Grogu™ Ornament Hallmark $20 SEE ON HALLMARK Everyone’s favorite character from The Mandalorian is in ornament-form with many fun details for fans of the franchise. He’s sitting on top of a Stormtrooper helmet while playing with a shifter knob from The Razor Crest.

4 An Ornament for Tim Burton Fans Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Lock, Shock, and Barrel Ornament With Light and Sound Hallmark $35 SEE ON HALLMARK Lock, Shock, and Barrel stay illuminated with Hallmark’s Keepsake Power Cord, and at the press of the button, they’ll perform “an exciting scene” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, per the description.

5 An Ornament for The Office Fans The Office Michael Scott Ornament With Sound Hallmark $20 SEE ON HALLMARK It would be really hard not to love this Michael Scott ornament. That’s what she said. But seriously, I’m going to buy this for my tree this year, because not only is this ornament an exact replica of Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s fearless leader holding his World’s Best Boss mug (that he bought for himself), but at the press of a button, you can hear some of Michael’s infamous phrases, such has “It’s about to get stupid up in here,” and of course, “That’s what she said.” “Fans of the hilarious and irreverent documentary-style sitcom The Office might even be afraid of how much they love this decoration,” the description reads.

6 An Ornament for Barbie Fans 2021 Black Holiday Barbie™ Doll Ornament Hallmark $20 SEE ON HALLMARK Are you a fan of Barbie’s holiday fashions year after year? Then you’ll love this gorgeous Barbie Doll ornament dressed in fabric pieces. She looks as pretty and magical as a snowy Christmas Eve.

7 An Ornament for Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Sonic the Hedgehog™ Sonic & Tails Ornament Hallmark $20 SEE ON HALMARK I spent many a summer day playing Sonic the Hedgehog on my Sega Genesis, gathering as many gold rings as I could. This Sonic the Hedgehog ornament would be the perfect addition to trees of those who spent so many hours of their childhoods spinning around upside down on loops, gathering rings, and avoiding spikes.

8 An Ornament for Nostalgic Nintendo Fans Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ Console Ornament With Light and Sound Hallmark $20 SEE ON HALLMARK Another video game classic — the Super Nintendo. This adorable ornament looks super realistic with the controller wires, and even the cartridge of the Super Mario World game. Press the button and you’ll be transported back to that beanbag chair in your room sitting in front of the TV playing Super Mario with the lights and sounds from the game emanating from the ornament.

9 An Ornament for Dumbo Fans Disney Dumbo Mother and Child Porcelain Ornament Hallmark $25 SEE ON HALLMARK Forever honor the saddest Disney movie moment of all time with this Dumbo Mother and Child Porcelain ornament. To this day, I can’t even talk about that scene without choking up, and I think I only saw it just the one time when I was 5. Never again.