Halloween

Mummy dogs close up view. Halloween food idea for party
Shutterstock

10 Halloween Appetizers That Are So Cute, It’s Scary

Your Halloween party will be lit with these delicious and spooky appetizers on the table.

by Abi Berwager Schreier
Shutterstock

Let’s Eat & Get Spooky

Ready to do the Monster Mash? Have these tasty and spooky treats ready to nibble on while admiring everyone’s costumes. There are Halloween appetizers for kids and kids at heart, for everyone’s favorite holiday.

The Curious Plate

This deliciously decadent Roasted Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Queso dip recipe from The Curious Plate combines all of your favorite fall flavors with everyone’s favorite everyday “flavor” — cheese.

The Curious Plate

Tap