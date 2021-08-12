These Cute Halloween Handprint Art Ideas Are So Easy

Spooky season comes with a plethora of fun activities with kids. From carving a jack-o-lantern to making costumes and even craft projects like these Halloween handprint art ideas, there is no shortage of fun on-tap during the month of October. Your little ones can use their hands, feet, fingers, and toes to create silly monsters, pumpkins, ghosts, and plenty of other celebratory art pieces this Halloween.

The ideas on this list are especially brilliant for the youngest kids who are too little to actually enjoy the thrill of running up to a neighbor’s door to scream “Trick-or-treat!” as loud as they can. They may get boat loads of candy in return, but some might actually be too young to eat it, and that’s just disappointing all the way around. There are no age limits on fun handprint art, though.

Plus, when you make an art project together using their tiny little handprints they get to participate in the spirit of the season and you get a keepsake to cherish for years to come. Who doesn’t love an art project that doubles as a holiday memory-maker? So grab some kid-safe paint, and scroll through this list to see simply spooktacular ideas that will keep your kiddo entertained this Halloween season.

Fall-Themed Handprint Art A Little Craft In Your Day Halloween is basically the midway point of the fall season. Alongside your tricks and treats, you can celebrate the season of all things orange, yellow, and pumpkin-flavored with fall handprint art. Like this blog post from A Little Craft In Your Day shows, little hands dipped in fall colors make the perfect autumn tree.

Clay Handprint Spiders Mod Podge Rocks The Mod Podge Rocks blog shared step-by-step instructions for how to make and mold air dry clay to create Halloween keepsake art with toddler hands and feet. To make a spider, have your child press both hands palm end to palm end into the clay, let dry, paint, seal, and add googly eyes. You can also make a ghost from their footprints and a pumpkin from their tiny, balled-up fist.

Fingerprint Bats Handmade Charlotte Go batty this Halloween and use your kiddo’s tiny hands to create this fingerprint bat craft from Handmade Charlotte. You don’t even need paint for this art project — an ink pad on plain paper works great. Once your kid has stamped their prints, help them fill out a tiny bat face and create the drawn-on wings. Simple, easy, and fun.

Handprint Kitchen Towels Creative Green Living Get your kitchen ready for spooky season with a set of homemade handprint kitchen towels. This tutorial from Creative Green Living shows you step-by-step how to create the craft, and although the blog uses a fall-themed acorn motif, you could switch it up for Halloween with spiders on an orange towel or ghosts on a black towel.

Painted Fingerprint Pumpkins Handmade Charlotte How adorable is this fingerprint pumpkin craft from Handmade Charlotte? Your kids can use their thumbs dipped in white paint to create creepy eyeballs, spooky skeletons, and ghoulish ghosts right on a pumpkin. Instead of (or in addition to) carving a jack-o-lantern, this craft can also double as fun Halloween porch decor.

Spider Handprint Canvas Mod Podge Rocks This Halloween handprint art idea from Plaid via the Mod Podge Rocks blog is super simple to achieve with a decorative orange canvas and some black and white paint. Be sure to apply the white paint for the web and polka-dots first and let dry completely before adding your child’s handprints as the creepy, crawly spider centerpiece.

Monster Handprint Craft The Best Ideas For Kids For little ones, making a monster craft like this one from The Best Ideas For Kids blog that uses their own handprint as the base of the project makes it less-than-scary, even for Halloween time. Kids can use traditional Halloween colors or pick their favorite color to create a fun, silly monster.

Handprint Witch Craft Crafty Morning Your kids can create this adorable Halloween-themed handprint craft with a witch flying on her broomstick. Though it looks like you might need a true artist’s touch to make the face look just right, the Crafty Morning blog shows you step-by-step how to achieve this witchy look in a super simple way.

Halloween Handprint Ghoul Banner Crafts By Amanda Hang this ghoulish handprint banner from Crafts By Amanda over your front door to welcome the neighborhood kids on October 31st. It’s super easy to make with your kiddo using their traced handprint cut from construction paper, some markers or crayons, and a glue stick to put it all together.

Pumpkin Gift Bags Glued To My Crafts Make these cute pumpkin handprint gift bags to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters, give a special surprise to friends, or wrap a gift to teachers this Halloween season. Detailed instructions can be found on the Glued To My Crafts blog to see just how to get the perfect handprint greenery for your pumpkin bag.

Vampire Handprint Craft Mommy Minutes Who says Halloween can’t be filled with potential opportunities for learning? This vampire handprint art idea from Mommy Minutes is part of an entire alphabet of handprint art ideas, but the “V is for Vampire” idea is just too perfect for Halloween.