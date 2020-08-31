These Halloween Pajamas Will Have The Whole Family In A Spooky, Cozy Mood

It's officially time to get your little ghoulish guys and gals prepped and ready for Halloween. I'm talking costume shopping, hanging faux spiderwebs from your trees, blowing up an Oogie Boogie inflatable — the works. This year, finding creepy cute children's halloween pajamas for your kiddos to snuggle up in at the end of their fun-filled day of tricks and treats will be icing on the top of a delicious candy-corn-flavored cake. Your kids have weathered everything that the pandemic has thrown at them, so it's time to go overboard and make this the best Halloween ever.

If your family doesn't already have an established tradition of donning pumpkin-covered PJs on the spookiest night of the year, this is definitely the year to start. After a long night of candy collecting, these jammies are perfect to snuggle up in and prepare for an inevitable sugar crash. Honestly, I'm buying my whole family two pairs this year so my kids I can go to sleep on October 30 and wake up ready to greet Halloween head-on. It'll be like Christmas Eve, but instead of presents, there will be candy. Lots and lots of candy.

In the market for new Halloween pajamas? Take a look at this list for inspiration and then go run amuck (Amuck! Amuck!) into another glorious Halloween season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Dino Skeleton Dino Skeleton Pajama Jumpsuit Cat & Jack Available in kids sizes XS-XL $17 see on Target You kiddo will get a kick out of the dinosaur skeleton with a belly full of pizza, game controls, and footballs on these Halloween pajamas from Target. The jumpsuit style zips up the front, has a dinosaur skeleton hood, neon cuffs, and is made of cozy, lightweight fabric.

3 Boo Crew Graphic Pajama Set For Toddler & Baby Old Navy Available in sizes 6-12m through 3T $10 see on old navy This pair of toddler pajamas from Old Navy is just adorable for your little boo. What kid doesn’t want to be part of the ultimate ghoul squad with those precious ghost kitties? I absolutely wish they made “Boo Crew” pajamas in adult sizes.

4 Halloween, This Is Baby Yoda Halloween 2pc Pajama Set Star Wars Available in kids sizes 4-10 $16 see on target Your little ghoul can be “so cute it’s scary” just like a little mummy-wrapped Baby Yoda in this pair of Star Wars Halloween pajamas from Target. The two-piece set has black and white sleeves with a mummy motif dotted in bright orange stars with orange cuffs.

5 Classic Ghosts Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton — Spooky Smiles Hanna Andersson Kids 0-3 months to 14/16 Women's XS-XXL Men's XS-XXL $46 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Hanna Andersson is where you go when you need to put on a strong matching family pajama game. When it comes to Christmas PJs, I'm sure you already know this, but classic Halloween pajamas for the entire family? They have them in spades. Everyone from babies through adults can wear head-to-toe smiling ghost PJs this year.

6 I Want Candy Toddler Halloween Candy Pajamas Mud Pie Available in sizes 9-12m through 5T $28 see on mud pie For a bedtime look that is as sweet as candy (corn), this pair of toddler Halloween pajamas from Mud Pie is too cute to pass up. The candy-covered set will have your tot all ready to go trick-or-treating. This snuggly soft pajama design is also available in a sleeper style for babies.

7 A Very Mickey Halloween Mickey Mouse Halloween Organic Pajama Set Disney Available in sizes 2T through kids 10 $46 see on pottery barn kids Just like your kids can't wait for Halloween, neither can Mickey and his pals over at Disney. This pair of Pottery Barn Kids pajamas features Mickey and Minnie Mouse engaged in various holiday tricks and treats — riding a broomstick, dressed as a vampire, sitting on a pumpkin. What a fun way to celebrate the season.

8 Plaid Ghosts Personalized Ghost Plaid Halloween Pajamas My One Of Each Boutique Kids sizes 3 months to 12 years $24 SEE ON ETSY For a classic look that never goes out of style, a plaid design is timeless. These Halloween pajamas from Etsy can be personalized with your child's name and a green boy or purple girl ghost smiling from a black and orange buffalo plaid background.

9 The Pumpkin King The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington 2pc Pajama Set Target Sizes 4-10 $16 SEE ON TARGET Can you name a more iconic Halloween couple than Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas? Probably not. If you little one is as obsessed with the creepy cool couple as I am, they definitely need this pair of Halloween pajamas from Target. Long live the Pumpkin King!

10 Peanuts & Pumpkins Peanuts Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton Hanna Andersson Sizes 3-6 months to kids 12 $50 see on hanna andersson Perfect for your yearly viewing of It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, your kids will love cozying up in these Peanuts Halloween pajamas from Hanna Andersson. With sizes available for babies and kids, these fall-themed PJs feature Snoopy getting spooked alongside some colorful pumpkins on an orange background.