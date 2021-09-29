You’ve got your costumes ready to go and your kids have mapped out the perfect trick-or-treat route, but do you know what you’ll serve for dinner before you hit the streets? These Halloween pizza ideas are a frighteningly fun way to fill up your crew on the spookiest night of the year.
A creepy vampire or mummy face made from some olives and a few pepperonis is actually way easier to achieve than you might think. All it takes is some creativity and willingness to get a little messy in your own kitchen to create a pizza that’s as spine-chilling as it is delicious. Yes, your kids will still probably pick off the toppings they don’t like (a themed dinner, unfortunately, won’t make their pickiness disappear), but you’ll make some happy holiday memories and could even start a new tradition that your kids will enjoy year after year.
Pizza is one of those universally loved treats that make even the most mundane days feel special — especially when it’s homemade. Even if you already enjoy the blissful simplicity of pizza delivery on a regular basis (hi, it’s me), a make-your-own pizza night can be an exciting way to celebrate Halloween. After all, it’s hard to go wrong with pizza on your dinner menu.