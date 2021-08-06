38 Pairs Of Halloween Socks To Put The Whole Family In A Spooky Mood

I am the kind of person who goes all out with my holiday attire. You’ll find me and my kids in matching pumpkin tees all fall long followed by reindeer antlers in December. If you want to rock a head-to-toe holiday look this spooky season, these Halloween socks for the whole family are exactly what you need to complete an outfit. They totally give new meaning to the phrase “scare your socks off.”

Fun holiday socks are such an easy way to get your entire family in the spirit of the season. Especially for younger kids who aren’t quite into the scarier aspects of Halloween yet, wearing a cute pair of socks can make their holiday more fun. Choose from socks with grinning ghosts or friendly jack-o-lanterns for little ones, monsters and candy for older kids, or bats, broomsticks, and “booooze” for adults. No matter which pair you choose — spooky or silly — you really can’t go wrong.

Whether you love the look and feel of a full-length crew sock, a sporty ankle sock, or want to scare the neighborhood kids with glow-in-the-dark socks, this list has something for everyone. These styles are sure to help your family kick off the Halloween season in the most celebratory way. Trick or treat, smell my feet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Glow-In-The-Dark Crew Socks For Kids Unisex Kids Halloween Crew Socks 3-Pack The Children's Place Available in kids sizes S, M, L $8 $13 see on the children's place This pack of kids unisex crew socks from The Children’s Place comes with three pairs of spooktacular Halloween socks. Kids can choose from a spooky jack-o-lantern on an orange background, a black sock with green accents that says “boo crew,” or a glow-in-the-dark skeleton design to flaunt this Halloween season.

Kids Halloween Ankle Socks Gender-Neutral Ankle Socks 6-Pack for Kids Old Navy Available in kids sizes S, M, L $13 see on old navy Your kids can celebrate Halloween all fall long with this six-pack of ankle socks from Old Navy. The gender-neutral designs feature bats on an orange background, orange and white stripes on a black background, gray and white checkerboard patterns, skeleton bones, and more for your kids to choose from.

Trick-Or-Treat Baby & Toddler Socks Trick-Or-Treat Smell My Feet Halloween Socks Dorthy's Reason Available in sizes 0-6 mo, 6-18 mo, 18-36 mo, and 3-5 years $11 see on etsy How adorable are these Halloween socks for babies and toddlers? I seriously want to buy a pair for every baby I know to wear this fall. The silly “trick or treat, smell my feet” song could not be more accurate than it is plastered on the bottom of these holiday socks.

Women’s Witchy Socks Witchy Socks Em And Sprout Women's One-size-fits-all $12.50 see on etsy You can absolutely be a witchy woman with this pair of Halloween socks from Etsy, covered in cauldrons, spiderwebs, and witches hats in black, white, and gray. The one-size-fits-all design is made with a cotton and spandex blend that stretches to fit.

Booties For Babies 2-Pack Halloween Booties Carter's Sizes for babies newborn to 24 months. $9 see on carter's Even the littlest members of your family can get in on the Halloween fun with this pair of baby bootie socks from Carter’s. The two-pack comes with one pair of black-and-white striped socks with orange detailing and one pair of gray socks with a ghost on the ankle. They’re just perfect for your little boo.

Colorful Halloween Socks For Kids Kids Halloween Novelty Socks Pan Pac Sight Sized for kids ages 5-12 $14 see on amazon Halloween doesn’t have to be all dark and scary, as these colorful kids socks from Amazon prove. With bright colors like green, blue, purple, and orange, these Halloween socks are definitely as kid-friendly as can be.

Candy Corn Socks Candy Corn Socks Rock 'Em Socks Available in adult sizes S/M, L/XL, and youth one-size $14 see on rock em socks Halloween is prime time for candy collection, and wearing a pair of socks covered in candy corn while your kids scope out the house with the full-sized candy bars just makes sense. With sizes for kids and adults, these socks are perfect for candy lovers of all ages.

Jack Skellington Socks Women's Nightmare Before Christmas 6pk Low Cut Socks Target Fits women's shoe sizes 4-10 $8 see on target Finally, you can settle the debate over whether or not The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie by simply wearing a pair of these socks from October through December. With six designs to choose from, you could actually sport socks with The Pumpkin King’s face on them if you really wanted to.

Adult “Boooze” Socks Here For The Booze Funny Unisex Halloween Socks Crazy Dog Tshirts Available in men's size 7-12 and women's 5-10.5 $13 see on etsy For a more adult take on the Halloween holiday, this pair of crew socks features ghosts with drinks in-hand and reads “Here for the boooze.” They’re perfect to wear to an adults-only Halloween party or while you’re winding down from a night of trick-or-treating with your favorite adult beverage.

Ruffled Halloween Socks Girl's Ruffle Halloween Socks Virginia Bows Available in girls sizes 2-4 years and 3-7 years $9 see on etsy Who says ruffles and frills can’t exist alongside ghosts and goblins? You little one can be as fancy as they please this Halloween with a pair of black-and-orange-striped crew socks that feature a ruffle around the top edge.

Mismatched Skeleton Kids Socks Ghost and Skeleton Kids Glow-in-the-Dark Mismatched Socks Pals Socks Available in kids sizes 1-3T and 4-8 youth $10 see on amazon Another glow-in-the-dark Halloween sock option for kids is this mismatched ghost and skeleton pair from Pals Socks. The black-and-white design glows an eerie fluorescent green in the dark. This kid-friendly pair of socks also features non-slip grips on the bottom so your kids can run around without slipping.

Toddler Halloween Socks Toddler Halloween Socks 2pk Carter's Available in size 2-4T $9 see on carter's With this two-pack of Halloween socks from Carter’s, toddlers who love to dress themselves can choose from a pair of socks with a silly black cat or a classic orange-and-white-striped pair this spooky season. Carter’s also has the same two-pack of Halloween crew socks available for kids in sizes 4-7 and 8-14.

Striped Over-The-Knee Socks Women's Extra Long Opaque Striped High Socks Raylarnia Adult one-size $10 see on amazon Is there a look that is more classically Halloween than a pair of orange-and-black striped socks? This particular pair of socks is designed more like a stocking to be worn over the knee and is made with elastic that will stretch to fit various adult shoe sizes and leg length.

Dab To The Bone Socks Halloween Socks — Dab, Bone, Skeleton Stamp Out Online Available in youth sizes small and large, and adult S, M, L, & XL $20 see on etsy If you have preteens at home, you’re probably aware that their favorite pose to strike during any and all photo-taking is “the dab.” With sizes from youth small through adult extra large, your entire family can sport these awesome Halloween socks with dabbing skeletons from Etsy.

Women’s Monster Socks Funny Monster Character Socks In Type Socks One-size fits most $14 see on amazon I seriously cannot get over how cute these monster-themed Halloween socks are. The four friendly monsters (one for each pair included with your purchase) just look too precious to be celebrating such a scary holiday. I mean, the mummy is dripping blood, but somehow still looks adorable.

Jack-O-Lantern Socks Jack-O-Lantern Crew Socks Party City One-size fits most teens and adults $3 see on party city If you want to celebrate Halloween with just a simple pair of classic jack-o-lantern socks, this pair from Party City is perfect. For around $3, this pair of crew socks will complement your kiddo’s pumpkin costume and give you a fun sock choice for when Halloween falls on a work day in one fell swoop.