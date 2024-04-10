If you’ve completely worn out your family’s Hanna Andersson Bluey fits (impossible, those clothes last forever) from constant rewear, here’s a nice little shopping idea for you: Hanna Andersson’s new Bluey collection featuring lots of bright, summery prints on dresses, tees, and even swimsuits. And even better: there are lots of adult options.

The new collection in the Hanna Andersson x Bluey collab features art specifically from the Bluey episode “Escape” from Season 2. In the episode, Mum and Dad enter into their own fantasy world where they can have some time away from the girls, but of course, Bingo and Bluey can’t be held off forever. There are some lovely moments in this imaginative world, and the cute sketches are part of the inspiration in this new line from Hanna Andersson. Perfect for summer, the new Bluey collection includes swimwear, rompers, dresses, pajamas (in both kid and adult sizes), and graphic tees (also in kid and adult sizes).

The rompers are available in french terry, while the dresses are the same Hanna Andersson skater dresses we all love (with pockets, of course). The pajamas also come in a great option for the warmer months with the short john design, and there are trunks, a rashguard, and a one-piece option for the Bluey “Escape” swimwear.

You can find the full Hanna Andersson x Bluey “Escape” collection online now.