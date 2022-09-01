There are few things I love more as a mom of three daughters than pulling out a box of impeccably kept hand-me-downs for the next sister in line, but there aren’t many brands can make it through one toddler or kindergarten wearing-and-tearing through life. Luckily, some of the cutest ones are actually the sturdiest, and that definitely goes for Hanna Andersson. While Hanna Andersson clothing might be on the higher end of prices when compared to other popular clothing brands for children, the difference is that they’ll last forever (no, seriously) and also with deals like the Hanna Andersson Labor Day sale, you can majorly stock up.
From August 28 through September 5, you can save 40% off literally everything Hanna Andersson, and enjoy an extra 20% off clearance items. That means the perfect Halloween pajamas, Christmas pajamas, and clothing that’s cute enough to wear to school, but will survive an afternoon of play in the backyard are all majorly discounted. These sales are perfect for going ahead and stocking up for the cooler months with some warmer items, like thick sweaters, long-sleeved dresses, and fall and winter accessories like hats and cardigans. And, of course, those perfect Hanna Andersson pajamas. But you can also grab the discount on backpacks and lunch bags, too.
Below are some of our favorites from Hanna Andersson’s Labor Day sale.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.