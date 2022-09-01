There are few things I love more as a mom of three daughters than pulling out a box of impeccably kept hand-me-downs for the next sister in line, but there aren’t many brands can make it through one toddler or kindergarten wearing-and-tearing through life. Luckily, some of the cutest ones are actually the sturdiest, and that definitely goes for Hanna Andersson. While Hanna Andersson clothing might be on the higher end of prices when compared to other popular clothing brands for children, the difference is that they’ll last forever (no, seriously) and also with deals like the Hanna Andersson Labor Day sale, you can majorly stock up.

From August 28 through September 5, you can save 40% off literally everything Hanna Andersson, and enjoy an extra 20% off clearance items. That means the perfect Halloween pajamas, Christmas pajamas, and clothing that’s cute enough to wear to school, but will survive an afternoon of play in the backyard are all majorly discounted. These sales are perfect for going ahead and stocking up for the cooler months with some warmer items, like thick sweaters, long-sleeved dresses, and fall and winter accessories like hats and cardigans. And, of course, those perfect Hanna Andersson pajamas. But you can also grab the discount on backpacks and lunch bags, too.

Below are some of our favorites from Hanna Andersson’s Labor Day sale.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The perfect fall dress Hanna Andersson Celebration Skater Dress — Colorful Pumpkins Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 2 - 12 $31.20 $52 see on hanna andersson Skater dresses are one of my favorite clothing items for my girls, and this Hanna Andersson celebration skater dress is perfection. Available in both a colorful pumpkins pattern and a fall foliage pattern, this is such a sweet dress for the fall. Skater dresses are thick, have pockets, and pass the ultimate test — a twirl test. I love the bright colors of the pumpkins and all those jewel tones for autumn. It’s so whimsical and sweet, and it’s available in the girls sizes from 2 through 12, but you can also grab the colorful pumpkins pattern in pajamas and a zip-up sleeper for little ones.

The perfect baby jacket Hanna Andersson Baby Embroidered Jacket — Poppy Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 0-3 months - 3 years $37.20 $62 see on hanna andersson OK, is it just me or does everyone want their baby to look like a perfect little gnome all fall long? This embroidered baby jacket is so lovely and comes in three different patterns. The poppy version is red with sweet house, sheep, and tree appliqués, but there’s also an ecru version which is white with flowers, and the juniper style is green with two sweet hedgehog appliqués. I can’t get over the fringe at the very tip of the hood, and the material of the jacket is actually recycled fleece so it’s just warm enough for those cool fall days and sustainable.

The perfect fall pajamas Hanna Andersson Halloween Zip Sleeper — Candy Apples Hanna Andersson Available in 0-3 months - 3 years $26.40 $44 see on hanna andersson Hanna Andersson is pretty well known for its perfect pajamas, and their Halloween patterns aren’t disappointing this year. I’m obsessed with this Halloween zip sleeper in the candy apples design, and the baby sizes shown here feature thick ready-to-grow cuffs on both the feet and the hands, and the zipper goes from neck to knee for easy changes. If you want this look for the whole family, this pattern is available for all sizes, including adults, and can also be found on the celebration skater dress and pet jammies.

The perfect flannel Hanna Andersson Flannel Hoodie — Poppy Plaid Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 18 - 24 months - 12 $30 $50 see on hanna andersson If you have a child that refuses a jacket or any kind of actual warm outwear, this flannel hoodie might be your best bet. It’s so cute and comes in several different patterns, but the best part is that it’s thick and warm enough for those crisp fall days. The material is also incredibly soft, and the hoodie is easy enough for kids to pull on themselves. Bonus: the buttons are nice and big so your kids can get themselves dressed. Score.

The perfect Halloween costume Hanna Andersson Dragon Costume Set Hanna Andersson $45 $75 see on hanna andersson The best part about Halloween costumes from Hanna Andersson is that you pair perfect accessories — like this dragon costume set — with a pair of pajamas that your kids can wear over and over again and you have a whole amazing look. This cute set includes wings, claws, and a crown all made out of a super soft material, and when Halloween’s all over, you can drop them right into their dress-up bin. If your kids are super into dressing up, this Hanna Andersson Labor Day sale could be a great way to stock up on some Christmas gifts.

The perfect Peanuts pajamas Hanna Andersson 'Peanuts' Long John Pajamas Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 3-6 months - 14-16 $30 $50 see on hanna andersson OK, is it even Halloween if we’re not quoting It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown every chance we get? (“Never jump into a pile of leaves with a wet sucker.”) Hanna Andersson often has your kids’ favorite characters available in designs, and these sweet Peanuts long john pajamas are one of my favorite looks. You can purchase them in this pattern with Linus and Snoopy in the pumpkin patch, but there’s also a navy blue pair with Snoopy resting on a pumpkin, and an orange pair with Snoopy and pumpkins covering the whole set.