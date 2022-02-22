If you scan your children’s bookshelves (or their bedroom floor where all the books end up) you probably have at least one Miffy book featuring the simply drawn bunny, with her two exaggerated ears and little X-shaped mouth. Proving she has staying power, Miffy was originally created in 1955 when Dutch artist Dick Bruna drew the character to entertain his son on a rainy beach vacation (relatable). Since then, there have been over 85 million Miffy books sold internationally in over 50 languages. And now Miffy can hop off the shelves and into your child’s closet because Hanna Andersson just launched an exclusive Miffy capsule collection.

As you’d expect from Hanna Andersson, the collab, which launched February 22, features colorful, fun prints all made from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton which is super soft and cozy. If you love the brand’s seasonal pajamas and their durable clothing in general, you’ll be happy to know that the Hanna Andersson x Miffy capsule collection features sleep options for babies, toddlers, and kids including onesies, short sleeve two-pieces, and long-sleeved PJs in three playful prints. There are also sweet pieces for everyday play, including graphic tees, printed leggings, and comfortable skater style dresses.

Beyond the rhyming books that kids love and adults find fun to read, Miffy also has animated songs and videos you can find on her website (and they’re worth checking out for her cute Dutch accent). “For decades, Miffy has brought a sense of joy to homes around the world, as many children can identify with her imaginative nature and positive attitude, making Miffy the perfect companion to life’s adventures,” said Kara Carter, Chief Product Officer at Hanna Andersson. “Miffy’s love of life and embracement of new experiences aligns seamlessly with our mission to outfit the adventures of childhood every day, and this capsule collection celebrates this globally recognized, diverse character with playful designs that kids will love.”

The Miffy collection comes well in advance of Easter, which is April 17 this year; considering she looks like the 2D embodiment of a marshmallow Peep, anything from the Miffy collection makes a great Easter gift. The line ranges from $34 to $50 dollars, and just like Miffy herself, these clothes are long-lasting and iconic, and are sure to make some-bunny in your life very hoppy.