Kids love the characters on Sesame Street and parents love pajamas by Hanna Andersson, so when you put the two together, it’s basically magic. On December 10, the new Sesame Street x Hanna Andersson collection of kids pajamas dropped, and each piece is just as cute as you’d expect. With sets featuring some of the show’s most beloved characters, it’s impossible to choose a single favorite design.

There are five new sets of pajamas included in the Sesame Street x Hanna Andersson line, all of which are available in a range of children’s sizes from 85 cm to 150 cm or 2T to 12 (sorry parents, this isn’t one of the matching family collections). Four of the styles include a long-sleeve top featuring the face of either Cookie Monster, Elmo, Big Bird, or Oscar the Grouch and a pair of long pants with the classic Hanna Andersson stripe print in complementing colors. If your kiddo can’t pick a single favorite Sesame Street character, then the fifth style is perfect for them because both the shirt and pants feature a grid design full of different characters’ faces. Also, as with all Hanna Andersson PJs, these long john-style pajama sets are Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified and made from super soft organic cotton.

One of the best things about this partnership is that it’s just getting started. “The collection will expand with additional product offerings this spring,” Kelly Olmstead, Chief Marketing Officer at Hanna Andersson, revealed in a press release announcing the collaboration.

The new collection of Sesame Street x Hanna Andersson pajamas is available online now, which means they’re just in time for the holidays. Be sure to place your order early to allow for plenty of time for shipping for Christmas, or if for no other reason than to make sure you can get your hands on a couple of sets before they sell out.