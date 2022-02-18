Given how quickly kids grow out of their clothing, it can be hard to justify spending a lot of money on them. But, every once in a while, something like the site-wide Hanna Andersson Presidents Day sale comes along and gives you the push you need to splurge a little (hey, a discounted splurge is still a splurge) on some quality pieces. Whether you’re on the hunt for a dress for a spring event or a T-shirt your toddler will wear on a regular basis, it’s hard to overlook a sale like this.

The Hanna Andersson Presidents Day sale is currently live and will run through 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 21. Literally item is marked down up to 30% off, including new arrivals, and clearance items are marked down up to 75% off (supplies are limited here, but if you can find something you love in your kid’s size then you should snatch it up while you can). No matter what you buy from the sale, whether it’s a hooded sweatshirt, some leggings, or a pair of their iconic PJs, you can trust that it will be well made with high-quality materials (that are usually either all-organic or recycled) that are simultaneously durable and super soft.

Given that the Hanna Andersson Presidents Day sale is site-wide, there are a lot of clothes to comb through, which can be overwhelming. So if you’re in a hurry, here are some very cute discounted styles that are perfect for the warmer days ahead.

A Casual Lightweight Dress Super Soft Skater Dress in Tulip Hanna Andersson Available in several styles and in sizes 18-24M to 12Y $32.20 $46 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON If your child is anything like mine, then dresses make up 75% of their wardrobe. The skater dresses available at Hanna Andersson’ Presidents Day sale are perfect for kids who want a dress for any and every occasion because they are made from lightweight organic cotton that’s great for playing outside, but they have fun prints so they can easily be dressed up with a cardigan and some cute dress shoes. These dresses are also really good transition pieces, because they look adorable with leggings on cooler days, and just as great on a hot, sunny day with a pair of sandals and some stylish sunglasses. The skater dress is a Hanna Andersson signature style, and it comes in a variety of fun patterns and solids.

A Cute Henley Tee Recycled Striped Henley Tee in Orange Zest/Tangy Red Hanna Andersson Available in four colors and in sizes 2 - 12 $24 $30 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Everyone needs a few good trusty tee shirts in their wardrobe, like this fun henley tee. It’s available in four colors (all stripe patterns) and is made from soft recycled cotton that’s safe for the washer and dryer, and will only get softer over time. What’s great about a tee shirt like this is that it can be worn all year long and can be worn with some shorts and sneakers for running around outside or dressed up a little with a pair of jeans and dressier shoes for a casual event. And, if you have two kids who like to match, this shirt is available in sizes 2 through 12.

A Colorful Rash Guard Recycled Print Sunblock Rash Guard in Equator Blue Hanna Andersson Available in three styles and in sizes 2 - 12 $33.60 $42 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON If you live somewhere cold, the thought of buying swimwear already may seem a bit ridiculous, but given that Hanna Andersson doesn’t have site-wide sales like this very often, it’s worth planning ahead a little. This rash guard is available in three fun patterns and in sizes 2 through 12. It’s made from recycled fabrics that won’t fade from the sun or the pool. This shirt is also super lightweight (which is obviously ideal for hot days) and dries quickly but is still protective enough to block out UVA/UVB rays, which can damage the skin. A rash guard is definitely something worth investing in, especially at this price, because it’ll last you all summer long.

A Hooded Towel Baby Hooded Towel In Cotton Terry in Multi Hanna Andersson Available in three colors $23.80 $34 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON If you’re on the hunt for a baby shower gift or you could use a few more towels for your little one, check out this hooded towel that is both cozy and really cute. While all Hanna Andersson products are soft, this baby towel is made from extra soft cotton terry so that it’s gentle on a little one’s skin. It’s available in this multi-colored striped pattern, a lemon pattern, and a rubber duckie print. The towel is safe for the washer and dryer and is great for using after baths or at the pool. Also, a baby wrapped up in a hooded towel has to make it on the top 10 list of cutest things ever, right?

A Pair Of Adorable Shorts Trekker Shorts In Canvas in North Air Hanna Andersson Available in three colors and in sizes 2-12 $35.20 $44 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON These canvas shorts are available in sizes 2 through 12 in either blue, khaki, or grey. They’re made from a durable, but comfortable blend of cotton and canvas and feature an elastic waistband with a built-in belt that not only helps your little one get the perfect fit but also adds a fun pop of color. Kids who like to carry all the things will especially love these shorts because they have functional back and front pockets as well as a little side pocket that makes for the perfect little carrying case. One thing to note about these shorts is that while they are safe for the washing machine and dryer, they should be washed inside out on a gentle cycle.

A Tutu Skirt Tutu Skirt In Soft Tulle in Citrus Hanna Andersson Available in two styles and in sizes 2 - 12 $36.40 $52 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON You can scoop up this sweet tutu skirt in either pink or periwinkle at a serious discount during the Hanna Andersson Presidents Day sale. The skirt’s tulle top layer is 100% recycled and the rest is made from a lightweight, breathable cotton. It has an elastic waistband so it’s easy for younger kids to get on and off on their own (but it’s available in both little and big kid sizes). It’s another great versatile piece of clothing because it would look just as cute with a blouse and a cardigan as it would with a tee shirt and a pair of white sneakers.

Colorful Pajama Sets Character Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton in Astronaut Hanna Andersson Available in four styles and in sizes 3-6M to 14-16 $33.60 $48 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON While I’d argue that anything you buy from Hanna Andersson will be both stylish and high quality, if there’s one thing you can’t go wrong with it's their pajama sets. They offer short sets, footies for babies, and long sets, like this astronaut style set. There are all kinds of different colors and patterns available, too. In fact, if you really want to plan ahead for 2022, you can even score some of their holiday pajamas at a steep discount during this sale. Nearly all of the sets are made from either 100% organic cotton or recycled fabrics, and they’re all snuggly, soft, and oh so cute.

An Embroidered Jacket Baby Embroidered Jacket In Recycled Fleece in Petal Pink Hanna Andersson Available in four colors and in sizes 0-3M - 3 (price varies) $42 $60 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Where can I even begin with this sweet embroidered jacket? It’s available in pink, red, light blue, and navy blue and is available in sizes 0-3M to 3. In addition to being one of the cutest things, ever, it’s made from super snuggly recycled microfleece that’s the perfect weight for chilly spring days. It features a zippered front, a pointed hood with tassels on the top, and embroidered designs along the hems as well as embroidered patches on the front. It’s the perfect jacket for little ones to wear casually or dressed up, and the Presidents Day sale makes it super affordable.

It’s really hard to pass up a good sale, especially when it’s on clothes as cute as these. Remember, the Hanna Andersson Presidents Day sale is live now through Monday, Feb. 21, so get shopping now while there are still plenty of styles available because these clothes will certainly sell out quickly.