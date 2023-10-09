If you’re a family that dons your matching holiday jammies for your annual Christmas card, you’re in major luck this year. Hanna Andersson and Artifact Uprising are teaming up to bring you coordinating holiday cards to actually match your family’s holiday jammies for the most festive mail ever.

Starting Oct. 10, you can customize three different holiday cards and envelopes from Aritfact Uprising featuring Hanna Andersson’s Dear Deer, Winter Green, and Ski Slope designs found in their matching family pajamas. Later in October, a fourth option will be released featuring a pattern called Dala Horse, which will be a sweet nod to the brand’s Scandinavian roots.

Truly, it doesn’t get much cuter. Chances are that you were going to grab your family’s holiday pajamas from Hanna Andersson anyway, so why not match your card for the perfect photo? Hanna Andersson’s holiday line includes pajamas for every member of the family, including pets, and they’ll all pair perfectly with the cards. The Hanna Andersson x Artifact Uprising holiday cards can be created and purchased on the Artifact Uprising website (they’re customizable), and are all made with classic recyled paper and 100% recycled envelopes. If you’re a snob about your holiday cards (aren’t we all?), you’ll really appreciate the attention to detail on these designs and the gorgeous typography.

Each of the Hanna Andersson x Artifact Uprising cards are $2.04 per card, starting at a bundle of 10. Even if you don’t feature a photo of you in your matching pajamas, these cards are a really fun way to preserve whatever theme you want for the holiday season. Be sure to save one for your own memory box so you can always look back and say to your family, “Remember when we literally matched our holiday cards to our holiday pajamas?” You had no idea you could be this extra, did you?