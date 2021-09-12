These Sweet Grandparent's Day Quotes Are Everything You Want To Say

Let’s be real: National Grandparents Day doesn’t get the attention it deserves. On Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, we tend to shower our parents with love: cards, gifts, homemade meals, etc. And we should! But grandparents deserve that same treatment on National Grandparents Day, and they don’t usually get it. The absolute least you can do for them is to buy them a nice card, and use a heartwarming quote for National Grandparents Day inside of it to show them how much you care. Or even just use a quote in a social media post dedicated to them.

Sharing some of the below quotes with them might not seem like a big deal to you, but for your grandparents, it could mean the world. Grandmas and grandpas are so special. These are the people who are there for you when your parents are driving you crazy, the ones who are willing to sneak you some extra candy, and the ones who can make you feel like the most special person in the entire world even when you’re not doing anything particularly special. They deserve to feel the same way.

So, this year, use one of these sweet or funny grandparent quotes for a card or an Instagram post to celebrate your grandparents or your children’s grandparents.

Sentimental Quotes About Grandparents

“Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child's growth as vitamins.” — Joyce Allston

A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.

“Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” — Alex Haley

“Everyone needs to have access both to grandparents and grandchildren in order to be a full human being.” — Margaret Mead

“Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete.” — Marcy DeMaree

“If nothing is going well, call your grandmother.” — Italian proverb

“A child needs a grandparent, anybody’s grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world.” — Charles and Ann Morse

Grandmas are moms with lots of frosting.

“Sometimes our grandmas and grandpas are like grand-angels.” — Lexie Saige

“When it seems the world can’t understand, your grandmother’s there to hold your hand.” — Joyce K. Allen Logan

“Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent.” — Donald A. Norberg

“Unconditional positive regard is rarely given by anyone except a grandparent.” — Anonymous

“The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent.” — Sam Levenson

“One of the most powerful handclasps is that of a new grandbaby around the finger of a grandfather.” — Joy Hargrove

A grandfather is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart.

Grandparents are the perfect blend of love, laughter, and happy memories.

“A grandparent is old on the outside but young on the inside.” — Author Unknown

“No one… who has not known that inestimable privilege can possibly realize what good fortune it is to grow up in a home where there are grandparents.” — Suzanne La Follette

“Grandma and Grandpa, tell me a story and snuggle me with your love. When I’m in your arms, the world seems small and we’re blessed by the heavens above.” — Laura Spiess

“A grandmother is a safe haven.” — Suzette Haden Elgin

Shutterstock

Funny Quotes About Grandparents