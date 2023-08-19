There are few things that make me feel more like a mom than baking with my girls — especially if I get to theme the bakes around something we love. Holidays, movie nights, a board game afternoon? All of it means we get to break out the cookie cutters and do something specific with dough, and now the new Hasbro Baking Bundles have arrived to make that as easy (and adorable) as possible.

Hasbro is combining some of their iconic brands and characters with I’m The Chef Too!, a company that creates STEAM-based cooking kits for kids, to make these super fun, themed baking bundles. Featuring My Little Pony, Transformers, Candy Land, and Peppa Pig, the kits come with everything you and your child need to make a themed dessert, including specialty supplies and dry ingredients. The Hasbro Baking Bundle is available for pre-order now, and will ship the first week of September. It includes all four kits for $139.95.

If you’d like to purchase individual kits, those are also available for preorder and are $36.95.

But don’t think these themed kits are just Peppa Pig-shaped cookies or something simple. The Hasbro baking kits really lean into the character and brand they’re representing to make something so fun and unique. Here’s what’s included in each of them:

Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Cookie Pies: You’ll make a chocolate chip cookie pie crust and a chocolate mousse to resemble the perfect muddy puddle for Peppa and George to jump in.

My Little Pony Parfaits: Using the pre-measured dry ingredients, you’ll bake several layers of colorful cake and use sprinkles, buttercream frosting, and lots of My Little Pony decorations to make a pretty cake parfait in a push-up container.

Transformers Treat Pops: Robots in disguise? More like dessert in disguise. The Transformers dessert kit uses cereal to make crispy pops you’ll dip in chocolate, marshmallows, and other yummy items for a crunchy treat.

Candy Land Candy Bars: Everyone’s favorite board game can now inspire your family treat for game night. Using a bunch of treats and fun mix-ins, you can make two candy bars with this kit and then design your own wrappers with decorations and characters from the game.

Whether you want the whole bundle or just one Hasbro baking kit, these are really fun family activity ideas. Break out an episode of Peppa Pig while you enjoy your cookie pie or pull out Candy Land for a quick candy and game night.