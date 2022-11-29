The holidays can be a hard time to eat healthy, but no matter the season, it’s important to make sure you’re getting the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup. Fortunately, HelloFresh, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, has got you covered with limited edition Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti Meal Kits.

Inspired by the iconic holiday film Elf, the recipe includes everything you need for a “nutritious” spaghetti dinner (or breakfast). The dish begins with a sumptuous base of Colavita spaghetti (mmmmm) and is topped with maple syrup, chocolate syrup (does syrup have sugar in it...? There’s no way to tell...) marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, chocolate frosted pastries (we find it’s best to crumble them and just sort of massage them into the spaghetti) and more. Eat it with your hands and don’t forget to pair with a bottle of cola (chugged in a single gulp, naturally). After all, you’re a growing elf! You need to keep your strength up, especially during the holidays.

“While drawing inspiration from the sweet spaghetti dish seen in the movie Elf, we created a chocolate-forward version that stays true to Buddy the Elf’s dish, incorporating crushed chocolate cereal, various chocolate candies, marshmallows, and of course, syrup,” said Michelle Doll Olson, culinary development manager for HelloFresh. “Our goal is always to create recipes that are both tasty and fun to prepare, and we’re sure this over-the-top recipe will satisfy any elf’s sweet tooth while bringing the holiday spirit to your household!”

After smiling, this spaghetti is our favorite. HelloFresh

The best part? You don’t even have to wait for Santa. Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti kits by HelloFresh will be available exclusively through www.HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com starting on Dec. 5 at 12:25 p.m. ET, no subscription required! The kits are priced at $14.99 for two servings and come complete with pre-portioned ingredients and a step-by-step recipe card. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase each day from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9 on a first come, first served basis.

For those of you who lack an elf-like palate, HelloFresh is also offering more traditional, human-esque holiday recipes and treats for the season, which can be found on the HelloFresh menu and through the Market add-on store. Check out www.HelloFresh.com and choose among a three-course feast, a selection of brunch options, special sides, decadent desserts, snacks, and more.