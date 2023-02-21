Last spring, Hilary Duff was named the official CMO — Chief Mom Officer — at Carter’s, and got to work serving as a creative director for the brand, launching her own capsule collection in the fall. It was adorable, filled with lots of bold colors and lovely textures, and now Duff is back with her official spring 2023 line at Carter’s. Hint: it’s perfection.

There are few things I love more than dressing my three daughters for spring. It’s not just the muted colors or ruffles, but the textures of spring clothes — the gauzy linens, the soft cottons. They just really feel like childhood to me, and Duff’s spring Carter’s line ticks all of the sweet spring boxes. I’m talking striped bow pants, a mustard-y yellow pair of pull-on shorts, even a ruffled pink swimsuit. It’s just lovely.

I’m a mom of three just like Duff, and I’m obsessed with any outfit that has a timeless quality. Like, I’m forever calculating how many wears I can get out of any outfit. It’s one of the reasons I love Duff’s spring collection for Carter’s so much. It really is so classic, and a lot of it is gender-neutral. It’s perfect for hand-me-downs, and Duff really loves that aspect of designing for the brand. “Hand-me-downs are such a special part of a family's wardrobe. It’s sentimental to see children in outfits you remember siblings or family members wearing, and since style is personal, each one of my kids has their own unique personality that comes through in how they dress,” she tells Romper. “My new spring line definitely has some save-worthy pieces to hold on to, and I’m touched at the idea that they may end up becoming a treasured hand-me-down for families.”

Romper got the chance to email with Duff about her collection, motherhood in the springtime, and even the baby names she still has saved on her phone, just in case. You know, like packing a cardigan in the spring.

Carter's

Depending on where you are in the country, spring weather might need layers for little ones. What are your favorite pieces to layer together for both a girl look and a boy look?

As a mom of three, I know how important it is to have practical pieces that can be layered, because you never know what the weather will be like on a beautiful spring day. When it came to creating my spring collection with Carter’s, I really focused on creating stylish, versatile pieces. The linen jumpsuits and athleisure sets are some of my favorite pieces that work great for this time of year. Both items are gender-neutral, making them easy for dressing your kids and can be perfectly paired with foldover cuff socks and a cardigan sweater, too!

The pieces are perfect for mix-and-match looks, too. Carter's Carter's Carter's Info 1 /3

Do you prefer dressing and putting together outfits for babies or toddlers/big kids?

Don’t make me choose! Putting together outfits for my kids, across all their ages, is something I never get tired of. I love to shop too much! That being said, it’s always fun to see fashion trends come to life on mini humans. Not only is it pretty impossible not to fall in love with baby clothes, but I also find they can sometimes be easier to dress than bigger kids who are starting to express more opinions about what they want to wear. All you need are a few core pieces, like Carter’s bodysuits and outfit sets, and you can seamlessly create mix-and-match looks for whatever the occasion. Also, hot tip… when your kids want to start dressing themselves, only keep clothes in their closet that you like — if it’s not there for them to pick, it won’t torture you!

What's your favorite spring activity to do with your kids?

My favorite springtime activity I enjoy with my family is being outside and soaking up nature, like hikes or taking the kids to the park. I grew up in Texas and spent a lot of my childhood outside, and my kids are lucky enough to grow up in a place like California, which offers plenty of its own beautiful weather, so I try to instill a love and appreciation for nature at every turn I can with them. It’s actually what inspired the signature print featured in this collection, like the woven jumpsuit and dress. I love the little suns, rainbows, and arrows, and I hope parents feel the same when dressing their kids in them.

The signature pattern of this collection includes rainbows and arrows. Carter's Carter's Carter's Info 1 /3

What piece from your spring collection would you dress a child in for a spring brunch? What about a spring day adventure out to the zoo or park?

When it comes to dressing your child up for a spring brunch, you really can’t go wrong with one of the collection’s woven gauze linen pieces. For little girls, we have an adorable dress in the pink signature print, as well as a black and white striped linen fashion top that pairs perfectly with matching pants. For boys, I love the ivory signature Henley shirt paired with the grey linen pants. No matter what you decide, they’ll be ready for a fun spring day. If you’re planning an adventure out to the zoo or the park, I would recommend one of the matching athleisure sets! They are super soft, loose stitch sets that come in three gender-neutral colors, making it perfect to dress boys or girls in. The lightweight fabric of the pullover and matching shorts are the perfect go-to for more active days.

Even the long pants and long sleeves are perfect for spring in the gauzy linen fabrics. Carter's Carter's Carter's Info 1 /3

Do you have any advice for a mom pregnant with her third baby or thinking about going for a third baby?

As a mom, we put so much pressure on ourselves to do everything correctly and make our children’s lives as easy as possible, it's hard to remember to celebrate our wins. I’m a mom of three and I can personally say that sometimes I’m guilty of that. But it’s so important to do! And to give yourself grace as much as you can. I would say my advice for either scenario would be to trust your instincts. You know yourself and your kids best. Don’t be afraid to lean on your community and ask for help — that’s what they’re there for! But never lose sight of the fact that you are the best parent for your child and you deserve to celebrate every win no matter how big or small it may be.

Is there a baby name you love, but haven't used yet/aren't going to use?

I actually keep a little list on my phone just in case my husband knocks me up again, haha! I love the names Pilot and Daphne!

Here’s to daydreaming of future babies in spring looks from Hilary Duff, available now online and in Carter’s stores nationwide.