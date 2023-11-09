You Can Basically Stay Inside A Hallmark Movie This Holiday Season

If you’ve ever wanted to step inside a Hallmark Christmas movie, there’s a new opportunity for you — and your whole family — to do that this holiday season. The Hallmark Channel and three Hilton Hotels & Resorts locations are transforming specialty suites to be holiday-themed in conjunction with the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas movies. (Note: As far as we can tell, Lacey Chabert will not be there and none of the employees are wearing flannel.)

You can book a holiday-inspired stay in Hilton’s New York City, Houston, or Chicago locations, which all come with a custom-decorated Christmas tree and a hot cocoa station. Each offers a unique and special opportunity for kids and adults alike to feel immersed in the Christmas spirit, just like you feel when you watch Hallmark’s holiday movies. Not going to lie, kind of hoping that each of these “big city” locations comes with a businesswoman in the lobby who has lost the meaning of Christmas and can have her whole life changed by someone cute serving her a drink from the hot cocoa station.

Hilton x Hallmark

New York has the “Sweetest Suites” with scratch and sniff wall decor that brings a Christmas aroma to the room, as well as DIY ornaments made of candy. The room is decked out in red and green, and of course you can display your newly made ornaments on the Christmas tree included in the room. Please make sure you’re wearing a Christmas sweater.

One of the New York “Sweetest Suites.” Hilton x Hallmark

In Houston, the suites are inspired by Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up, the newest Hallmark Channel movie. The rooms have amenities such as a custom holiday light decorating station, a gingerbread bar, holiday games, and more. You’ll feel like you’re starring in the movie yourself.

The Hilton suites Houston decorated to celebrate the release of "Haul out the Holly." Hilton x Hallmark

Finally, the Hilton suites in Chicago focus on Santa Claus and all the joy he brings. They have vintage Santa décor, life-sized reindeer, a Santa-themed bed and cookie kit, a heartwarming wall installation for Letters to Santa, and much more, according to a press release.

The Chicago suites decorated for Santa’s impending visit from the North Pole. Hilton x Hallmark

If you’re thinking about including a one-of-a-kind Hallmark-inspired experience in your travel plans, you can look into the experience more on Hilton’s website. Stays run from November 7, 2023 to January 2, 2024 at Hilton New York Times Square; from November 7, 2023 to January 1, 2024 at Hilton Americas-Houston; and from November 7 to December 30, 2023 at Hilton Chicago. This is the ultimate location for a Hallmark holiday movie marathon and, who knows, maybe it’s truly the right setting for the most festive meet-cute of all time.