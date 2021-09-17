My kids have about as many stuffed animals as I have Halloween decorations. (What can I say? We love what we love.) I will never hesitate to add to either of these collections, and if I can add to both in one fell swoop, that’s even better. Lucky for me, Hocus Pocus Squishmallows exist and I am about to plan the watch party to end all watch parties with the Sanderson Sisters in plush form by my side.

Halloween season in full swing and this adorable trio of Squishmallows is here to delight fans of the classic film. Even in their round state, there is no denying that Winifred, Sarah, and Mary are as witchy as ever. Each 5-inch tall Sanderson Sister is wearing her own iconic outfit and hairstyle from the movie. Can they still smell children? They certainly look like they can.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know (and probably love) Squishmallows. The popular plush toys come in a variety of shapes and sizes, often in the style of iconic characters like Mickey Mouse and Baby Yoda. They’re popular with kids and adults alike, stealing the hearts of fans everywhere with a viral presence since their inception in 2017.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

My kids have about a zillion Squishmallows in various characters and sizes. The smaller sizes usually cost less than $20, so they make great stocking stuffers, birthday gifts, and random Friday-after-school surprises. As cute as most all Squishmallows are though, I have to say that Winnie, Sarah, and Mary really have put a spell on me — I just can’t get over how adorable they are.

At present, this adorable trio of squishy Sanderson Sisters can be purchased for $99.99 on Walmart.com. (Yes, you read that right.) It would appear that the initial stock of witchy Squishmallows from Walmart sold out, but you can still order the set from third-party seller Jo E Flora through Walmart’s website for a premium.

Across the web, you can also find individual sellers on sites like Mercari and Ebay with the Hocus Pocus Squishmallows for sale, both as a three-plush set and individually priced, for around $60.

While I probably won’t rush out and spend a solid $100 on this trio of Squishmallows for my kids, I might run amuck (Amuck! Amuck!) and spend my whole fall holiday decor budget on this splurge to start my own collection. After all, is there a more iconic Halloween troupe out there?