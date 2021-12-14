The coolest boredom buster since the fidget spinner, pop-its are a fun toy craze that you’re likely to find at the top of your kid’s Christmas list this year. Called many things, depending on who you ask — poppers, fidget pops, bubble poppers, poppy pops, pop-pops — there’s no denying that a holiday-themed pop-it is an easy go-to stocking stuffer that your kids will absolutely love.

Pop-its are usually made from silicone or other types of flexible rubber with poke-able bubbles fashioned into a larger, overall shape. Pressing the bubbles causes them to flex into the mold and push through to pop out on the other side. With a pop-it, you get an effect that’s sort of like bubble wrap, but that can be pushed in and out over and over again without deflating. If you’ve never played with one, they’re super soothing and a great source of stress-relief — again, like bubble wrap, but without all of the noise.

They come in various colors, shapes, and sizes, but the holiday pop-its are just so cute for gifting. From tie-dyed Christmas trees and Hanukkah dreidels to snowmen, Santa, and even gingerbread houses, there are so many adorable holiday-themed choices to choose from.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Tie-Dyed Tree Holiday Pop-It Christmas Pop Fidget Toy Tree Atzi Hats $10.99 see on walmart Spread some holiday cheer with this fun, tree-shaped popper toy. There are 49 individual bubbles to pop on this red, green, and white tie-dyed Christmas tree pop-it, including one solo bubble in the yellow star on top and four on the tree’s trunk. This pop-it is made from 100% non-toxic, eco-friendly silicone, and it’s durable, so it won’t rip or tear when your kids play with the bubbles over and over again. The one-piece design is perfect for younger children because there aren’t any small pieces that can break away or get lost. At around 7 inches tall, this pop-it should fit in most standard stockings.

2 Pop-It Christmas Puzzle Christmas Pop It Fidget Puzzle Popitsandmore $35.20 $44 see on etsy This adorable gingerbread house is part pop-it, part puzzle, and all holiday fun. When you combine the brain-boosting power of a puzzle with the stress-relieving factors of playing with a pop-it, you really can’t go wrong. This is a great choice for parents who want to gift their kids a holiday pop-it, but want it to be a larger present to wrap and open up on Christmas morning instead of just a small stocking stuffer. Sold by Popitsandmore on Etsy, shoppers rave about the quality of these large popper puzzles, noting that the quality of the product and customer service of the shop are both top-notch.

3 Rainbow Tree Pop-It Christmas Tree Pop It CoCoState $20 see on etsy If you really want to amp up the holiday cheer this year, a 3D pop-it shaped like a Christmas tree is one way to do it. Your kids will be so excited to see this little surprise under the big tree on Christmas morning. This pop-it stands approximately 9 inches tall and features a rainbow color pattern with red, orange, yellow, green, and blue stripes across the tree branches with a bright yellow star on top. This would be a great gift for a toddler or preschooler to teach them about colors and patterns, but in a fun, holiday-themed way.

4 Holiday Pop-It Keychain Christmas Pop-It Coin Pouch Keychain PopPopCo $7.65 $8.50 see on etsy A holiday pop-it, but make it portable. My kids have more keychains on their backpacks than they know what to do with, but they love them so much, so why not add one more for the holiday season? Each of these holiday-themed pop-its is attached to a keychain and actually zips closed to create a small coin purse. They’re perfect for kids to store a bit of loose change or keep tiny treasures in. Each keychain has a lobster claw closure and the coin pouch area measures approximately 3.75 x 2.25 x 1.25 inches. There are four holiday pop-it designs to choose from: Santa, a snowman, a reindeer, and a Christmas tree.

5 Santa Pop-It Christmas Pop Silicone Bubbles Toy CHENGYU $9.89 see on walmart If Santa doesn’t bring your kiddo everything on their list this year, they can take out all of that pent up aggression about the situation on this Santa-shaped pop-it. But even if they aren’t mad at Santa, they’ll still love playing with this adorable red and white pop-it. The popping bubbles are spread all throughout Santa’s beard and across his hat, and each one has a little gift box with a bow etched into the bubble. Made from food-grade silicone, this bubble popper is soft, lightweight, and durable, so your kids can get plenty of use out of it during the holiday season and beyond.

6 Pop-It Stockings Christmas Pop It Fidget Toy Unexpectedly Yours $12.40 see on etsy If you’re looking for a holiday-themed pop-it to hang by the chimney with care, look no further than these adorable stocking-shaped fidget toys. At approximately 5 inches across and more than 6 inches tall, they’re definitely much smaller than actual Christmas stockings, but they’re just as festive. Plus, you can actually put small trinkets like toy cars, other fidgets, or candy inside for a fun surprise that your kids will really get a kick out of. Choose from multiple colors including solid colors like red, green, or blue, or a cool tie-dyed design with various shades of blue and pink, yellow and pink, or traditional red and green.

7 Hanukkah Pop-It Hanukkah Pop-It Dreidel Fidget Toy Guardsman $9.99 $12.95 see on amazon Put a new spin on the traditional dreidel game this holiday season by gifting your kids a dreidel-shaped pop-it. The unique blue and white fidget popper measures a little more than 5 inches across by 5 inches tall, so it’s the perfect size to fit right in your child’s hands when they want to play. Made from 100% non-toxic materials, this pop-it is waterproof and dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to clean. Shoppers on Amazon love the fun design. “So happy to have found this hit sensory toy in an iconic religious design. So durable and meticulously designed,” one reviewer commented.

8 Holiday Pop-It Ornament Christmas Fidget Popper Ornament The Gifting Spot $14.40 $18 see on etsy My kids are always trying to play with the ornaments on our tree. Even at ages 7 and 9, they can’t help but poke around and mess with their favorite ornaments. (Warning “Don’t touch the ornaments!” is apparently a permanent part of parenting.) Luckily, these Christmas fidget popper ornaments are actually meant to be played with. Choose from pop-its shaped like a cute white and red snowman, Santa’s face topped with a red hat, or a tie-dyed green and white tree that your kids can hang on your tree (and play with) this holiday season. Each ornament includes a hanger and is topped with a bow that has the year written on it.

9 Snowman Pop-It Snowman Bubble Burst Holiday Fidget Popper Five Below $5 see on five below Frosty the pop-it is a jolly, happy, soul. With a tie-dyed look that is off the hook, he looks just like ice and snow. (Did you sing that? I know I did.) This blue and white snowman pop-it is one fidget popper that can be a festive choice for the holiday season no matter how you celebrate. At $5 each from Five Below, this is one holiday-themed pop-it that’s a super adorable gift to give, but at a price point that’s perfect for Secret Santa exchanges, class gifts, and stocking stuffers. It also comes in a glittery white color that is really pretty.