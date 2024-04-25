We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The older I get, the more I realize just how fast time truly travels. It’s the end of April, which means it’s practically summer, which means in like three months I’ll be back-to-school shopping and by then, it’s practically Halloween. Considering spooky decor and fake pumpkins are out in stores near the end of July, it’s no wonder my brain immediately associates warm weather with Hocus Pocus quotes. The Home Depot is capitalizing on everyone’s love of spooky though with an extra dose of Halloween starting today with the Home Depot Halfway to Halloween shopping event.
Halfway to Halloween? Oh, yes. It’s officially just six months until October 31, so of course you’re already imagining those fake bats and giant skeletons in your yard. Starting today and online, Home Depot is offering up some of their most-loved Halloween products to purchase while supplies last. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, and you won’t see them again until the official Halloween shopping season at Home Depot begins. Whether you want your very own Skelly to dress up all summer long or just want to beat the rush and be fully prepared to decorate as soon as the first leaf turns orange, the Home Depot Halfway to Halloween shopping event is sure to help.
And don’t worry, if you’re just browsing for inspiration, know that there are plenty more products to come and lots of new spooky Halloween decor from Home Depot to hit shelves later this year.