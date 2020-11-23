As 2020 has taught us, online shopping is a necessity, whether you're buying groceries or that perfect holiday scented candle. And finally, starting in 2021, HomeGoods will launch an online store, so you can splurge on decorative pillows and kitchen gadgets from the comfort of your home.

“To both leverage our strength in the home category and capitalize on our market share growth opportunities, we are pleased to share that we plan to rollout e-commerce on HomeGoods.com later next year,” HomeGoods CEO Ernie Herrman said in a press release, which touched on how the company has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The online store is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2021 according to TJX. HomeGoods already has a website, but you can't buy anything on it. The new site, however, will offer mostly everything that is available in physical locations, such as accent furniture, accessories, seasonal decor, tableware, bedroom accessories, and more. Basically, you'll be able to reinvent your home without ever getting out of your PJs.

The move is not entirely surprising as other TJX brands such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls already have online shopping platforms up and running. TJ Maxx as a matter of fact is offering holiday deals on its website. And on Marshalls' online shopping website, gifts are on sale as low as $10.

Needless to say, many are hoping HomeGoods' online store will launch sooner rather than later next year and that its budget-friendly prices will be reflected there as well. Meanwhile, if you plan to do some holiday shopping in person, face masks are still required to go inside its more than 500 stores across the U.S. And to adhere to social distancing guidelines, take note that a limited number of shoppers are allowed in the store at a time.