A Newborn Baby Was Accidentally Named "Korn" On Her Birth Certificate

So you go to the hospital and you give birth to your baby. After all of that preparation, all of those months of agonizing and waiting, all of the decisions to be made about big important things like the name, there they are. Name chosen, child arrived. Easy enough. Except, of course, if your baby’s name was legally changed to “Korn” by the hospital on the birth certificate after a little mix-up. That complicates things.

Washington video game designer Kells Tate recently took to Twitter to share her wild tale of a mix-up at the hospital after welcoming her daughter, who she had planned on naming Kora. That was the plan, anyhow. The hospital, apparently, had other ideas. When the new mom had a look at her daughter’s birth certificate, her name had been changed to “Korn.” Like the iconic ‘90s nu metal band Korn.

“THE HOSPITAL MESSED UP MY BABYS NAME,” she tweeted. “AND WE JUST GOT THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE AND ITS KORN MY BABYS NAME IS LEGALLY KORN.”

So what precisely happened? Was there someone at the hospital who was just a really massive fan of Korn and thought to pay a secret homage by way of someone else’s baby?

A baby was accidentally named “Korn.”

Tate went on to explain that “the name is supposed to be Kora,” and it appears to have been a simple mistake. “Yes this should be able to be easily fixed if we are fast.” she wrote in a separate tweet. “There is a chance they may have had me double check this but to be fair I was down a lot of blood at the time.”

The mix-up had a lot of other parents reminiscing about trying to fill out important legal documents so soon after giving birth to a human and how difficult it can be to get it right. “I spelled my son's name lucus bc I was out of it,” one mom wrote. “Thankfully I was able to change it to Lucas.” Another social media user wrote, “This happened to my brother. His middle name was supposed to be Amadeus but my mother who just had a c section *and couldnt speak English* was told to spell it out so my brother's middle name is Amadouz.”

There were some Korn fans on Twitter who actually thought the name was a good choice. “I just made my daughter promise to name her baby Korn,” wrote one parent, “I can't have anymore, or I'd do it myself.” Another wrote, “I’d name my baby Korn on purpose.”

The new mom gave an update to the situation on Monday. “Kora/Korn does not know she was the main character this weekend,” she wrote. “We just mailed the corrections form, which unfortunately was the back of the Korn certificate so we can’t put it in the baby book but we’ll put a scanned version in.”

Personally I think they should have stuck with Kora/Korn, but what do I know?