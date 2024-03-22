We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Dyeing Easter eggs is so much fun, and it’s such a nostalgic thing to do with your own kids. Now, you’re the one who gets to set up all the dye cups and crayons, and hand everyone their little wire egg dipper. But egg dyeing techniques have come a long way since we were kids. If you’re not interested in scrubbing dye off your kids’ hands and making your whole house smell like vinegar this year, here are some of the best ways to dye Easter eggs from social media.
Many a wise parent has set up their kids’ egg dyeing station outside, both to keep the vinegar scent from overtaking their home and to prevent the dye from staining any furniture. But if you don’t have that option, a less stinky, messy method of dyeing eggs might be nice. Especially if you’re dyeing eggs with young kids who might be prone to tipping over the dye cups, using something like Cool Whip or shaving cream to apply the colors might be more user-friendly. And for big kids who’ve dyed eggs year after year, it may just be more fun to try something new.
So, give one of these techniques a spin this year. Who knows — you may just start a brand new tradition for your family.
However you dye your eggs this year, hopefully you wind up with minimal mess and maximum fun.