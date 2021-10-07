Don't Panic, You Can Make Uncrustables At Home

If you’ve been checking your local grocery stores for some Smuckers Uncrustables and found their usual freezer location empty instead, you’re not alone. As Romper previously reported, parents across the U.S. seem to be having a hard time finding the crust-free sammies, although there’s no confirmed or official shortage.

While J.M. Smucker Co., the company behind Uncrustables, Jif, and other sandwich-adjacent brands, tweeted that they are “prioritizing the production of our Uncrustables products,” there’s no knowing for sure when the frozen sandwiches will be back in stock again. So, if you and your kid are in dire need of this lunchbox essential, here’s what you can do until they’re back in stores.

Uncrustables are perfect for kids (and adults, let’s be honest here) who love a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the crust removed. While they handle the crust removal task for you, they’re still just bread, peanut butter, and jelly at the end of the day. All you need to make your own Uncrustables at home are those ingredients and a sandwich cutting and sealing tool.

There are plenty of sandwich sealers available on Amazon, whether you want a circle shaped one so your picky eater thinks the Uncrustables are back, or some exciting new shapes, like Mickeys. Just type “Uncrustables maker” in the Amazon search bar and you’ll have tons of options to choose from.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Of course, the best thing about Uncrustables is the convenience of not having to make your own crust-free PB&J, but these sandwich sealers are so much faster than cutting or pulling the crust off by hand. Try to take this as a fun opportunity to customize these little peanut butter pockets for yourself and your kids, using your favorite jelly or a different variety of nut butter. If you get good at the basics, you could even try making your own Uncrustables with cheese and pepperoni or taco stuffing inside, a la their newer releases.

Food blogger Princess Pinky Girl has specific steps on how she makes her DIY Uncrustables in big batches so she can snag them out of the freezer to pack lunches in the mornings, just like the real thing. Hint: It sounds like they turn out best when frozen flat, and then you can toss them in a storage bin or bag after that. So, Prime yourself a shiny new sandwich sealer and you’ll never have to worry about an Uncrustables shortage again.