Fall Gardening
From weeding to planting the right veggies and flowers, your garden will be the best on the block.
Shutterstock
Bring your herbs indoors. Outdoor Living Today says while herbs thrive outside, they may get too cool beginning in the fall months. The article suggests first moving your herbs to a sunny spot on your porch to get more harvest from them for a bit longer, first.
Want to grow the same produce next year? Harvest some seeds from your current over-ripened fruit, says Outdoor Living Today. Soak the fruit in water and remove the pulp. Or, if you have a plant you’d like to grow again, wait until it’s dried out to collect the seeds. Once you collect, dry and store.