Plant Life
Get your plants ready for sweater weather.
Shutterstock
These tips and tricks for flowers and vegetables will help you winterize your garden. Learn when to weed, what to plant, and how to fertilize to get your winter garden in the best possible shape.
Shutterstock
Clear out diseased plants to get your garden in the best shape for winter. You can leave healthy growth in place alongside spent crops, according to Eartheasy, but any plants with signs of disease like abnormal coloring or spots need to go.