Christmas
Your backyard birds are going to love this.
So, it’s time to toss your Christmas tree. If you’re a gardener, before you drag your spruce to the curb, consider all its parts and pieces that could be helpful for your plants in the coming months (even if it just adds to your compost pile or becomes great smelling mulch).
FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images
Compost it. That’s right — adding your tree’s trunk and branches to the compost heap will help make fertile soil for your future plants. Of course, chopping it up into smaller pieces or mulching it will help the sections break down more rapidly.