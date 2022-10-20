You Can Spend 3 Nights At The Ghostbusters Firehouse This Halloween

If you’re not afraid of ghosts and Ectoplasm doesn’t gross you out, there is the perfect, nostalgic getaway for Halloween. And you don’t have to wait until you get to the afterlife to stay there. Starting on Oct. 28, one group of lucky Ghostbusters fans can book the iconic firehouse featured in the classic ‘80s movies.

Vacation rental management platform Vacasa partnered with Sony Pictures for a once-in-a-lifetime chance for guests to book a three-night stay at the Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland. Yes, the same firehouse in which Egon, Ray, Dr. Peter Venkman, and Winston lived, worked, and stored the ghouls of New York City. Here’s everything you need to know.

You can rent the firehouse for just $19.84.

The rental price for the firehouse is $19.84, paying homage to the year Ghostbusters debuted. The property will be available on the Vacasa website to rent for three nights on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Guests will be able to stay from Oct. 28 to 31. There’s also a first-come-first-served opportunity to stay for a single night by booking the firehouse at 10 a.m. on October 21, in which Ghostbusters fans and paranormal enthusiasts can try some ghost-hunting.

Ghostbusters fans will appreciate the nostalgic amenities.

The fully furnished two-bedroom, one-bathroom, three-story firehouse, includes a full kitchen, and is the exact replica of the film's firehouse, with several Ghostbusters features and gadgets such as Egon’s smoking Ghost Traps, a P.K.E. Meter, Proton Packs, and an Aura Video-Analyzer. There’s also a Dark Room where guests can develop and analyze photos of the Scourge of Carpathia, which fans may remember from the 1989 Ghostbusters 2 movie. But don’t worry, your photos won’t catch fire from a supernatural source. There’s also Egon’s Ecto-Containment Unit, just in case guests will need to send a ghost or ghost or two back to their parallel dimension.

The iconic Ghostbusters vehicle, the Ecto-1, will also be parked in the firehouse bay, but it's only for display (no, you cannot drive the Ecto-1!) And glaring seven feet up is an evil-looking Vigo painting watching your every move from the wall. And no Ghostbusters station would be complete without the gray flight suits and Janine’s desk, who will not be staying with guests and finally has the break Venkman promised her.

There’s only one house rule.

Don't. Cross. The streams. It would be bad. It would be a total protonic reversal. And if you miss your chance to book, no worries, you can always take a virtual tour of the warehouse, safe from your home, with no threats of ghouls creeping in from another dimension.

The nostalgic getaway is also going towards a good cause. Vacasa will make a donation to the Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association to commemorate the stay. So mark your calendar to book on Oct. 21.