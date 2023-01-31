Husband Of Massachusetts Mom Accused Of Killing Children Asks Public To Forgive Wife

Trigger Warning: This articles contains mentions of suicide as well as maternal infanticide and filicide.

Duxbury, Mass., mom of three Lindsay Clancy was at home with her three small children for 25 minutes while her husband went to pick up a takeout order, according to a family friend. In that short period of time, Lindsay allegedly killed her 7-month-old son Callan, 3-year-old son Dawson, and 5-year-old daughter Cora before attempting suicide. Lindsay, who was a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General, was reportedly in a “very intensive” program for postpartum depression five days a week before this tragedy occurred. In the aftermath of this horrific incident, Clancy’s husband Patrick has issued a statement, asking the public to forgive his wife.

“I want to share some thoughts about Lindsay. She’s recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was,” Patrick wrote in a lengthy statement posted on a GoFundMe page started by a family friend. “Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life.”

Patrick added that the couple would tell each other “I love you” several times a day, “as if it were a reflex” and that they’d start “every morning with a passionate hug.”

“We mutually understood the reality that people can have bad days, but we stuck to the rule that when one of us got lost, the other was always there to bring them home, always,” he continued. “She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father.”

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” Patrick said. “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Visitors have left teddy bears and flowers outside a make-shift memorial in front of the Clancy family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Boston Globe/Boston Globe/Getty Images

Lindsay is facing multiple charges in the deaths of her three children as she remains hospitalized after she jumped from a second-floor window in her home, according to local police. While Patrick did not elaborate on Lindsay’s “condition” and Plymouth Country District Attorney Timothy Cruz declined to comment on the possibility that postpartum psychosis — a rare condition that can cause delusions, hallucinations, and paranoia — might have played a part, he did admit that this situation had more questions than answers during a press conference.

In his statement, Patrick also spoke about his children. He wrote that his daughter Cora “had an infectious laugh and was stunningly beautiful.” His son Dawson was “naturally humorous and generous beyond the norm of a typical toddler.” And his youngest, Callan, “was our easy going child” and “was just an incredibly happy and vibrant baby, constantly smiling.”

“Cora, Dawson, and Callan, you gave me so much in your short time here,” his statement concluded. “I don’t know if the pain will ever go away, but I’ll do my best to carry on in your honor. Dada loves you so much and will always remember you.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or anxiety during pregnancy or in the postpartum period, contact the Postpartum Health Alliance warmline at 1-888-724-7240 or Postpartum Support International at 1-800-944-4773. If you are thinking of harming yourself or your baby, get help right away by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or dialing 911. For more resources, you can visit Postpartum Support International.