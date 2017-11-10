This year, Friendsgiving may be more popular than ever. Due to COVID-19, travel will be tricky. Or maybe you don’t want to deal with cousin Todd’s thoughts on the election. Yes, a gathering with your pandemic pod may be preferable. In which case, if you’re in need of a sweet sentiment to accompany an invitation, or to use as place holders, these inspirational Friendsgiving quotes will work a treat.

Family gatherings can be complicated and exhausting for many of us, and this year — what with the current political climate and stress surrounding pandemic safety — the potential for conflict is, shall we say, high. A Friendsgiving can offer people a more relaxed experience that allows the real gratitude of the season to shine through.

I love my family, but one of my most memorable, favorite Thanksgivings ever was one I hosted with friends when I was living abroad. It was with a circle of non-Americans who had no clue what the holiday actually involved, and we stayed up until 3 a.m. drinking wine and arguing over which country has the best national anthem. Something I can promise you I have never done with my Uncle Howard or Aunt Phyllis.

So with that in mind, here are some awesome Friendsgiving quotes to get you into the holiday spirit.

1 "Friends are the family you choose." — Jess C. Scott Shutterstock Friendsgiving is even more special when you get to celebrate with friends you consider as close, or closer, than the family you were born into.

2 "It is not happy people who are thankful. It is thankful people who are happy." — Unknown Little reminders of the importance of gratitude in daily life are a sweet way to welcome your guests for Friendsgiving. You could print this quote and set it on plates, or add it to place mats written on brown craft paper.

3 "The language of friendship is not words but meanings." — Henry David Thoreau Talk about a great reminder that love is a verb, and the best way to grow and nurture your friendships is through action.

4 "It isn't so much what's on the table that matters, as what's on the chairs." — W.S. Gilbert Shutterstock What matters most is the people around the table, not how gourmet the spread is. (Although a gourmet spread can't hurt.) Even the most delicious meal can turn your stomach if the company is distasteful.

5 "Don’t walk behind me; I may not lead. Don’t walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." — Albert Camus No relationship is 50/50, but talk about a great way to remind your friends at the Friendsgiving table that you're all equally awesome.

6 "True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable." — David Tyson Gentry And if that Thanksgiving dinner turns out as well and delicious as you'll inevitably hope, everyone will be too busy eating to enjoy a lengthy conversation. Friendship + food = wonderful, comfortable silence.

7 "There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." ― Linda Grayson Hey, there's nothing wrong with a subtle hint. Maybe you should print this on the invites to your Friendsgiving feast.

8 "Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." ― Marcel Proust We have a saying in our family: we're grateful for friends who are family, and family who are friends. This perfectly sums that up, and just in time for Friendsgiving celebrations.

9 "If you really want to make a friend, go to someone's house and eat with him... the people who give you their food give you their heart." ― Cesar Chavez Cesar Chavez had the right idea when it comes to making friends over a meal. Food is a powerful bonding tool.

10 "Friends are like the second family you make for yourself. Friendship makes you feel home though you're not at home." ― Wilson Kanadi On Friendsgiving especially, having a place that feels like home, even if it isn't home, is the best you can hope for.

11 "Life isn't about having a thousand friends, it's about finding the very few right ones you need." — A.R. Asher Shutterstock This one is particularly appropriate for a smaller Friendsgiving gathering. The holidays are a good time to remember: It's the quality of one's friendships that matter, not the quantity.

12 "Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing." ― Elie Wiesel Ideal for a Friendsgiving where significant others are few and far between, this quote expresses a universal truth. Romances may come and go, but friendships are forever.

13 "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12." — Stephen King, Stand by Me This line from the classic novel would be fitting for a Friendsgiving gathering of pals you've had since grade school. (Maybe use this to caption a side-by-side, then vs. now photo post.)

14 "On the pumpkin pie of life, friends are the whipped cream." RgStudio/E+/Getty Images A Thanksgiving-centric twist on the Salman Rushdie quote: "In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips." Because pumpkin pie without whipped cream is just... sad.

15 "Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” — Amy Poehler Poehler knows what’s up. Find your own Tina Fey, and don’t ever let her leave. Hosting the Golden Globes together, however, is optional.

16 “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” — Anais Nin Is this a gorgeous quote or what? True, for some of us, that “new world” may simply be a pal informing us that we really need bangs. But still.

17 “Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust After such a crazy hard year, I know I’ve never felt more grateful for my good friends and the people in my life who’ve helped me to laugh, despite the world being completely bonkers.

18 “A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails.” — Donna Roberts And I’m sure my own friends would say that song is A-ha’s “Take On Me”. For real though, we all need friends to who remind us who we are and what we hold dear — particularly when times are tough.

19 “The capacity for friendship is God’s way of apologizing for our families.” — Jay McInerney OK, yes, of course you love your family and are grateful for them. But yes, they may also not really understand you and drive you completely bananas. Both can be true! Which is why friends who really get you are so awesome.