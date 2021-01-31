It’s that time of year. Cupid is afoot and Conversation Hearts are on grocery store shelves. You know what I’m talking about, that L-O-V-E stuff. Whether you're celebrating a sweetheart, bestie, or your newborn baby, the gesture of a public display of affection can go a long way, so here's a ton of Instagram captions are all about love that are perfect for your Instagram feed on Valentine's Day.

Romantic & Sentimental Poetry Captions

Ever Thine, Ever Mine, Ever Ours

My heart is ever at your service

“I do love you more than words can wield the matter.” — William Shakespeare

“Doubt thou the stars are fire; Doubt that the sun doth move; Doubt truth to be a liar; But never doubt I love.” (Hamlet, Act II, scene ii)

"How do I love thee? Let me count the ways," — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

"The paper is full of every kind of blooming horror / And you sit wondering / what you're gonna do. / I got it. / Come. And be my baby" — Maya Angelou

"She walks in beauty, like the night / Of cloudless climes and starry skies, / And all that’s best of dark and bright / Meet in her aspect and her eyes" — Lord Byron

Two heads, one heart.

"I want to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees." — Pablo Neruda

"So many people advised me against you. How glad I am we could not resist." — Lee Ann Brown

"I love her, and that’s the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

"I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still I love you." — Zelda Fitzgerald

Funny & Cheesy Caption Ideas

“The course of true love never did run smooth.”

#mancrushmondayeveryday

My main squeeze.

10/10. Would swipe right again.

"It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them." — Agatha Christie

I like you even when I’m hungry

"Love is something sent from heaven to worry the hell out of you." — Dolly Parton

Besides chocolate, you're my favorite.

I shave my legs for you.

"It wasn’t love at first sight. It took a full five minutes." — Lucille Ball

"I love you and it’s getting worse." — Joseph E. Morris

Great Song Lyrics About Love

"Home is wherever I’m with you." — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

"Until the day is night and night becomes the day, I’ll be loving you always." — Stevie Wonder

"You're my end and my beginning. Even when I lose, I'm winning." — John Legend

"You make me feel like dancing." — Leo Sayer

"There's nothing that I wouldn't do to make you feel my love." — Bob Dylan

“Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin’ with no make-up on. That’s when you’re the prettiest, I hope that you don’t take it wrong.” — Drake

"It’s like I’m standin’ there you know, appreciatin’ God’s design, And then you showed up, it’s like you read my mind" — Black Star ft. Talib Kweli & Yasiin Bey, “Brown Skin Lady”

"And when you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while... " — Bruno Mars

"Now you're lifting me up instead of holding me down, stealing my heart instead of stealing my crown." — Kasey Musgraves

"God only knows what I'd be without you." — Beach Boys

On Point Movie Lines About Love

“I’ve come here with no expectations, only to profess, now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is, and always will be, yours.” —Sense & Sensibility

“I wanted it to be you, I wanted it to be you so badly.” —You've Got Mail

"I wish I knew how to quit you." —Brokeback Mountain

"To me, you are perfect.” —Love Actually

"Here's lookin at you, kid." —Casablanca

“It would be a privilege to have my heart broken by you.” —The Fault in Our Stars

"It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other." —Good Will Hunting

“Some people are worth melting for. “ – Olaf, Frozen

"I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." —When Harry Met Sally

Best Quotes About Love for Kids

I love you for the baby you were and the man (or woman) you are today.

You are the best thing I've done with my life.

I love you to the moon and back.

You are my sun, moon, and stars.

When you were born, everything else became a little bit less important.

You may wonder sometimes why I do what I do. Just remember, my child, my every thought is for you.

See the stars? I made a wish on one, and I got you.

Love Notes for Grandparents

“A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.”

“Love is the greatest gift that one generation can leave to another.” – Richard Garnett

“Grandparents are the best kind of grownups.”

“Parents know a lot but grandparents know everything.”

“If nothing is going well, call your grandmother.” – Italian proverb

“Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” — Alex Haley

“Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet.” — Gene Perret

“I'm not spoiled. I'm just well taken care of by my grandparents.”

“Grandparents are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're there.”

“Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, and a little warmer.”

Sweet Words for Your BFF

"Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you." —Misty Copeland

"A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden."

"In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips."

"It's the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter." —Marlene Dietrich

"If we treated ourselves as well as we treated our best friend, can you imagine?" —Meghan Markle

"A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are."

"Friends are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer." —Ed Cunningham

“A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” —Arnold H. Glasgow

“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” —Elisabeth Foley

“A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” – Bernard Meltzer

"Awards become corroded. Friends gather no dust." –Jesse Owens

“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.”–Amy Poehler

When in doubt, Google your favorite musical artist, film, or book, and and you're likely to find just the right words to tell someone how much you adore them.