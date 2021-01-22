Photos of happy couples are a mainstay on social media, but not every marriage is picture-perfect at all times. From sticky-sweet and sappy quotes about lovestruck couples to sassy, eye roll-evoking quips about the reality of living day-to-day life with your significant other, these Instagram captions about marriage are perfect for accompanying your next snap with your spouse.

Whether you're posting a pic of your better half in a silly pose, a throwback wedding photo, an anniversary dinner celebration, or even just a lovely family photo, there is a caption on this list to help you sum it all up. Take a look to find the one that perfectly describes the exact moment that you've captured on the actual rollercoaster that is wedded bliss.

Funny

The most important four words in a marriage: I'll do the dishes.

"Love is the same as like, except you feel sexier." — Judith Viorst

"Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet to see who they really are." — Will Ferrell

"I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." — Rita Rudner

"Marriage is the bond between a person who never remembers anniversaries and another who never forgets them." — Ogden Nash

He liked it, so he put a ring on it.

"Marriage is an attempt to solve problems together which you didn’t even have when you were on your own." — Eddie Cantor

"Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterwards." — Benjamin Franklin

"What’s the best way to get your husband to remember your anniversary? Get married on his birthday." — Cindy Garner

"Marriage is like a game of chess, except the board is flowing water, the pieces are made of smoke, and no move you make will have any effect on the outcome." — Jerry Seinfeld

A marriage is just two people asking each other where they want to eat until one of them dies.

"Marriage is like trading in the adoration of many for the sarcasm of one." — Mae West

Shutterstock

Sentimental

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with a person, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally

I'd marry you all over again in a heartbeat.

"In terms of my marriage, you know, falling in love with my husband was by far the best thing that’s ever happened to me." — Caroline Kennedy

"I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." — J.R.R. Tolkien

Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives you a fairy tale.

"I'm always gonna love you — 'til the end of my days, and beyond." — How I Met Your Mother

"Happy marriages begin when we marry the ones we love, and they blossom when we love the ones we marry." — Tom Mullen

True love stands by each other’s side on good days and stands closer on bad days.

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss

"The highest happiness on earth is the happiness of marriage." — William Lyon Phelps

You don't marry the person you can live with — you marry the person you can't live without.

A good marriage is one where each partner secretly suspects they got the better deal.

Thoughtful

"It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together." — Sleepless in Seattle

"A great marriage is not when the ‘perfect couple’ comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences." — Dave Meurer

"My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me." — Winston Churchill

"The great marriages are partnerships. It can’t be a great marriage without being a partnership." — Helen Mirren

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." — Mignon McLaughlin

"Experts on romance say for a happy marriage there has to be more than a passionate love. For a lasting union, they insist, there must be a genuine liking for each other. Which, in my book, is a good definition for friendship." — Marilyn Monroe

"Marriage is not a noun; it’s a verb. It isn’t something you get. It’s something you do. It’s the way you love your partner every day." — Barbara De Angelis

"Marriages, like a garden, take time to grow. But the harvest is rich unto those who patiently and tenderly care for the ground." — Darlene Schach

A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.

"A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short." — Andre Maurois

"You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear." — Oscar Wilde

"The beauty of marriage is not always seen from the very beginning — but rather as love grows and develops over time." — Fawn Weaver

Through thick and thin, for better or for worse, marriage is about living life alongside the person you love most in the world... and documenting it all on social media.