There’s something so special about every single one of your baby’s first holidays, regardless of the fact that they probably aren’t even aware of what’s going on around them. One way to always remember that day (since they won’t be able to remember it on their own) is to snap some cute photos that you can share with the world... or at least your social media followers. If you plan on dressing your little one up in something red and pink that is adorned with hearts and Cupid bows, then you also need an adorable Instagram caption for your baby’s first Valentine’s Day.

To be honest, you don’t have to try too hard to come up with an amazing first Valentine’s Day caption for this sort of photo. All eyes will be on your baby, and it doesn’t even really matter what you write — the picture will be perfection either way. That said, it’s fun to add the perfect caption! Whether you choose something sweet and sentimental or something on the funnier side, you can’t go wrong when choosing from the below list of Instagram caption ideas for your baby’s first Valentine’s Day. I did the hard work for you.

Sweet Instagram Captions For Baby’s First Valentine’s Day

The littlest Valentines take up the biggest space in your heart.

Just when you think you know what love is, a new little someone comes along to remind you how big love really is.

This Valentine's Day, we're focusing on the little things.

Who knew all those Valentine’s Days I was just waiting for you.

Every holiday is better now that I have you.

You have my whole heart for my whole life.

Life is sweeter with you in it.

My Valentine today, tomorrow, and every day for the rest of my life.

Twinkle twinkle little star, do you know how loved you are?

We made a wish and you came true.

You make life sweeter than a box of chocolates.

Say hello to my littlest Valentine.

Funny Instagram Captions For Baby’s First Valentine’s Day

I like you even more than chocolate.

Roses are red. Violets are blue. My Valentine’s date is cuter than you.

Felt cute, might celebrate every major holiday together.

To a kid who is yummier than a bag of candy. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Stealin’ hearts and bustin’ farts.

Sorry girls — my Valentine’s kisses are for Mommy.

You're my favorite reason to lose sleep. Happy Valentine’s Day, little one.

The best things in life come with stinky diapers.

I love you more than pizza ... and that's saying a lot.

Don’t tell dad, but I only have heart eyes for you this year.

I love you because you’re almost exactly like me.

You’re sweeter than any other gift I could have gotten this year.

FatCamera/E+/Getty Images

Quotes As Instagram Captions For Baby’s First Valentine’s Day