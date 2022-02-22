The impeding arrival of a new baby is reason for your entire family to celebrate — even when it’s your second child. From doting grandparents to cheek-squeezing aunties, there’s plenty of pride and joy to go around when you announce that you’re going to have another baby. If your first-born is being promoted to big sis, these big sister Instagram captions are a sweet way to let the world know.

As a big sister myself, I can say with complete authority that it’s one of the absolute best roles in the world. Though my own little sis can be relentlessly frustrating, I am still her first and fiercest defender, biggest fan, and trusted adviser. After all, being an amazing big sister is basically what I was born to do. (At least, that’s what my mom tells me.)

So, when it’s time to celebrate your oldest child’s promotion to big sister, do so with gusto. Shout it from the rooftops so she (and the whole internet) knows that she’s the perfect person to be her younger sibling’s most loyal confidante, loudest cheerleader, and just genuinely the best big sister ever.

Big Sister Instagram Captions For A Pregnancy Announcement

Guess who’s getting promoted to big sis?

Official job post update: The role of Big Sister has been filled.

I’m going to be a big sister! New addition arriving Oct. 2022

Looks like my days of being an only child are coming to an end — and I couldn’t be more excited!

Tickled pink to become a big sister!

Formally announcing my resignation from the position of only child.

Remember when I asked if I could be a big sister one day? Today is that day.

I get a baby! (Well we get a baby, but I get to be a big sister, so that’s really the big thing.)

Big Sister Instagram Captions For When Baby Comes Home

Let the fun begin!

This is the moment when all of that big sister training finally pays off.

As his big sister, I’d like to formally introduce my new baby brother to the world.

You can officially call me big sister, now.

And so the adventure begins...

Our house is a little more crowded now, but at least now I have someone to boss around.

Allow me to introduce you to the best big sister in the world...me! (And OK, the baby, too.)

Welcome home, baby. The world so is big, but your big sister will always be there for you.

SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images

Instagram Captions For Pics Of Big Sister & Baby

Being a big sister basically makes you mom #2.

Big sister is my first job and I take it very seriously.

Big sister, AKA guardian angel.

Two peas in a pod.

Before you know it, we’ll be stealing each others clothes.

Love at first sight.

How do people make it through life without a big sister?

Happiness is being with my sister.

All you need is love... and a big sister.

A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.

Little girl, big heart. Best big sister ever.

Quotes For Big Sister Instagram Captions